WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a special, closed session meeting Wednesday afternoon to select an interim Shawnee District supervisor.
The need for an interim representative arose after former Shawnee Supervisor Shannon Trout moved to California. She was elected to her first four-year term on Nov. 7, 2017. Her final board meeting was Nov. 13.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said that 13 applicants have applied for the position, and the deadline to apply has passed. Originally, the Board of Supervisors was expected to announce Trout’s replacement at its Dec. 11 meeting. But DeHaven said the board was unable to agree on an applicant. He said state code requires a majority vote to appoint someone for the job. In this case, four supervisors would need to vote in favor of an applicant.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the County Administration Building’s board room at 107 N. Kent St. If four of the supervisors are able to agree upon an applicant, the supervisors will come out of closed session and vote to appoint someone to the board. If the board still can’t agree by the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting, the issue will have to be resolved at another meeting.
Per state code, the board has 45 days from Trout’s resignation date to fill the vacated seat. If they wait longer than 45 days, the power to make the appointment would transfer to the judges of the Frederick County Circuit Court. Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said the 45-day period ends Dec. 30. She declined to reveal the names of the applicants.
The interim would be eligible to run in the special election on Nov. 3. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of Trout’s term, which expires Dec. 31, 2021.
