BOYCE — It’s time to take out the trash, especially the stuff that usually can’t be discarded.
RWB Disposal, which provides garbage collection services in Boyce, will pick up bulk items as part of its regular weekly collection on Oct. 3
Bulk items include furniture, appliances and electronic equipment. Homeowners usually must haul those items to the Frederick County Landfill themselves and sometimes pay special fees.
Those fees will be passed along to Boyce residents. However, RWB will collect the items on this particular day, saving homeowners a trip to the landfill.
Fees will be $22.50 per flat-screen television, $30 per console TV, $15 per computer monitor and $5 per uninterrupted power supply device, such as a car battery. Those items must be processed separately from other types of trash, basically to keep chemicals within them from contaminating soil and groundwater.
Stickers showing the fees have been paid must be affixed to electronics. The stickers can be purchased at Town Hall on East Main Street.
The special items, like other garbage, must be placed at the curb by 8 a.m. on that Monday.
Yard waste (such as brush and grass clippings), hazardous materials (such as oil, gasoline and chemicals), tires, lawn care equipment and gas-powered devices will not be collected by RWB.
More information will be included in the town’s October newsletter, which will be mailed to residents later this month.
Also, local officials are seeking volunteers to help them clean up along local sidewalks and streets from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. Anyone willing to help is asked to come to Town Hall that Saturday morning.
Special emphasis will be given to areas along Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) where tree limbs are hanging over sidewalks and high grass is growing along the curbs, said Town Manager David Winsatt.
Having only about 750 residents, Boyce cannot afford to operate a public works department, officials maintain.
The cleanup efforts were discussed during Tuesday night’s Boyce Town Council meeting.
In another matter, the council said goodbye to town Treasurer Linda Bishop. She resigned effective Sept. 30 because she and her husband are moving to Pennsylvania.
Bishop, a certified public accountant who retired in 2014, held the post since November 2020.
“You’ve done a great job,” Councilwoman Carol Coffelt told her.
The treasurer is one of the town’s three employees. The other two are the town manager and code enforcement officer. All are part-time positions.
The council also:
Scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 4 on proposed revisions to Boyce’s comprehensive plan. Most of the revisions are generally minor, involving language adjustments to reflect changes in state code, Winsatt said.
Learned that the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to one fire call and seven medical calls in August. The fire call was “nothing significant,” said Coffelt, the wife of the company’s chief, Lee Coffelt.
