“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer — but the right answer.”
— JFK
There is a beautiful woman behind every tree! is how I always joke when asked about Iceland. Humorous only because in Iceland there are very few trees other than a few small stands of birch, and that it also happens to be a place littered with beautiful women. I know — I married one of them. (Her mom was Icelandic).
Iceland is a thinly populated place compared to other European countries with vast spaces of unpopulated, uninhabitable areas at its center, with most of its folks living around its edges near one of its many fjords. Two-thirds of its citizens live in the south clustered around Reykjavik. It is one of the most geologically rich places on the planet with active volcanoes, geysers, lava fields, and glaciers.
All of Iceland’s electrical power is derived from geothermal and hydropower. It is truly a land of fire and ice. It is an island that is alive. The Gulf Stream tempers the climate of the island some, kissing the western and southern coasts, presenting abundantly rich fishing grounds. My wife’s grandfather and uncle were both fishermen. (Her grandfather’s boat now resides in a museum in Olafsvik, a town where her mother’s and sister’s ashes are scattered.) Almost half of the island’s income derives from the slowly depleted fish stocks of the North Atlantic Current.
I was there a couple times in the early 1980s when my Marine squadron was supporting some NATO-type exercises, and I was immediately struck by the harsh beauty of the place. My wife’s aunt and cousins drove me around the island while I was there, pointing out this or that, and one of those places they took me to see was a glacier.
I had never seen a glacier before, and this was an island that was full of them. In fact, now Iceland has a very robust tourist industry, with more than one million people visiting it each year (which doing the math is three times the country’s population). Most of it is ecotourism and whale-watching, and much of it is centered around those glaciers and you can get tours of them.
Recently Iceland lost one of its most famous glaciers, Okjökull, and unfortunately they do not think it will be the last one that they will lose. Scientists and climatologists think all 400 will be gone in the next 100-150 years. (Scientists are concerned about soon losing another glacier in Antarctica which is about the size of Florida.)
On a recent trip to Alaska we saw with our own eyes the retreat of some of their glaciers — 98 percent of their glaciers are in retreat losing over 20 cubic miles of ice each year. It is a world-wide phenomenon.
It is no surprise that climate change has captivated the political imagination of a new generation. For millennials, the issue of climate change has surfaced in the polls as being of primary importance. For the third year in a row for example, the World Economic Forum (Global Shapers) survey, has climate change as the No. 1 concern among this newer, socially conscience generation.
Even among the Republican party, millennials (according to the Pew Research center) echo those concerns, 45 percent say they are seeing some effects of climate change in their communities and 60 percent say the government is doing too little to protect the environment.
More than one third believe we bear some responsibility. (For evangelical millennials this issue is one of primary concern as well.) They read that the Great Barrier Reef is dead or dying, and that 9 million people are lost every year to the toxins of pollution. It appears they have a statistical right to be concerned.
It is difficult to even talk coherently about the environment and climate anymore, in an age of Google where you can find someone to support whatever position on something you think needs supporting is at your mouse tip, and in the very political, tribal polemic where anything we talk about takes place anymore along talk radio party lines. For every “pro” the is a “con.” But the earth is groaning and travailing and the physical evidence is what it is.
Another glacier died.
(Saturday: Read Part II of Mr. Annable’s essay, “Death of a glacier.”)
