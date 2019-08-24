An answer? Just as long as it’s the right one
JAMES R. ANNABLE
Part II
I am a baby boomer. For us aging religious conservatives who now find ourselves punching above our political weight class, the big human rights issue of our day was and is abortion. So it is still. But now there is a new agenda gaining traction to a new generation, and it is one that we would do well to heed and consider: Climate change. To even say that is to be piped aboard the good ship Environmental Whacko in some quarters, and to be immediately marginalized.
Two respected voices of the “religious right”: Anglican C.S. Lewis and Catholic J.R.R. Tolkien would in their writings surface the idea that there was something spiritual in how we treat and interact with creation. It infuses their writings. Animals for example are animated and take on injustice and evil. (It would be the Ents for example — the tree-beings who would destroy an evil industrial complex — mete justice in “Lord of the Rings.”)
It was said of Saruman that he, “Has a mind for metal and wheels, but he does not care for growing things, except as far as they serve him for the moment.”
Alister McGrath’s would say of Lewis that “Lewis’ portrayal of animal characters in Narnia is partly a protest against shallow assertions of humanity’s right to do what it pleases with nature.”
Iceland’s loss is our loss. We are no longer isolated on this planet, but interconnected by a habitat that knows no borders and one whose climate and weather patterns on one continent affects radically that of another. I also recognize that this is the silly season of political manifestos. I am a conservative, and that word shares the same root as conservation. It was one of the first chores we are told in my religious tradition that was given to us: Cultivate and keep. Conserve and steward.
We are in the season of political manifestos, and manufactured drama. I am not particularly concerned about which party chooses to have an answer for this, so long as it is pursuing the right one.
James R. Annable, a resident of Winchester,is author of the book, “A Pilgrim looks at 60,” due out in January.
Annable may not be "particularly concerned" which party addresses the compelling issue of climate change, but considering the Republican record the choice is clear. Dismissing this impending catastrophe as a 'Chinese hoax', withdrawing America from the Paris Climate Agreement, removing restrictions on pollution and environmental regulation while opening federal lands to further fossil fuel exploitation, and appointing morons and contrarians to positions of influence and authority all signal this administration's intent to pursue the extractive industry's agenda in the face of citizens who are concerned for the environmental future of our planet and the legacy of future generations.
