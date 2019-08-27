Under Virginia’s Constitution, Frederick County lacks the legal authority to add “sexual orientation” to the county’s list of employment “protections.” Furthermore, Delegate Dave LaRock is correct that not all “discrimination” is inherently harmful.
In 1982, Virginia Democrat Attorney General Baliles, (later governor) answered an inquiry from Democrat Del. Tom Moncure:
“You ask my opinion of the validity of certain amendments to the Human Rights Ordinance of the County of Fairfax. …Virginia follows the Dillon Rule of strict construction concerning the legislative powers of local governing bodies.
To the extent that the amendments either enlarge upon the definitions of the protected class of persons as presently defined by State statute, or declare particular acts to be unlawful under local ordinance and thereby provide separate local penalties or exactions for violations, I am constrained to conclude that the amendments are invalid because the board of supervisors does not presently have the authority to enact them.”
In 1985, Democrat Attorney General William Broaddus wrote to Democrat Sen. Wiley Mitchell:
“You ask whether the City of Alexandria has the authority … [to] adopt an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in … employment … on the basis of sexual preference.”
Virginia follows the Dillon Rule of strict construction concerning the legislative powers or local governing bodies.
“In accordance with the prior consistent position of this Office ... it is my opinion that the City of Alexandria does not have the authority to enlarge upon the class of protected persons as defined by the applicable State statutes by enacting an ordinance prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sexual preference.”
I have additional Attorney General opinions and a Virginia Supreme Court decision from 2000, ARLINGTON COUNTY, et al. vs. Andrew WHITE, which affirmed the Dillon Rule and the lack of local governmental authority to create further job protections absent legislation from the General Assembly.
Regrettably, too many elected officials ignore the Constitution they swear to uphold.
Del. LaRock’s critics would need to change the Virginia Constitution to repeal the Dillon Rule in order to legitimately reach their goal.
Del. LaRock’s detractors, including some public officials, inaccurately claim that any form of “discrimination” is morally, socially or even legally wrong. Another word for “discriminate” is to make practical distinctions. For example, county schools “discriminate” against persons without good driving records, or reliability, when hiring bus drivers. You have to be a certain age to obtain a driver’s license but we don’t consider that type of “age discrimination” detrimental.
Auto insurance companies “discriminate” or differentiate between men and women by offering women lower insurance premiums based on women’s safer driving statistics. Many benign kinds of “discrimination” are legal and accepted in daily life.
Frederick County has not had even one incident of a firing based on an LGBTQ’s sexual orientation. But LGBTQ activists want Frederick County supervisors on record as approving certain types of behavior. In other words, activists want job protection because they are LGBTQ which can mean orientation or behavior. Why should we have special “categories” of persons with special “protections?”
To discover what constitutes LGBTQ behavior, Google “PubMed,” the search engine of the U.S. Public Health Service’s National Library of Medicine. In the search bar, type in “Cara Rice, Journal of Sexual Medicine.” You can download the entire article. Warning: it is explicit. A medical or “urban” dictionary may be needed to understand certain terms.
Ordinances singling out “LGBTQ” are described by advocates as “shields” to protect LGBTQ persons from being fired (despite not one firing in Frederick County) but can be easily used as swords against those who believe in timeless Christian, traditional principles regarding marriage and family.
LGBT advocates preach “tolerance” but one prominent homosexual advocate, Frank Bruni, wrote in the April 3, 2015 N.Y. Times:
“…debate about religious freedom should include a conversation about freeing religions and religious people from prejudices … Religion is … the final holdout … for homophobia. It will give license to discrimination … Mitchell Gold, a prominent … gay philanthropist … told me that church leaders must be made ‘to take homosexuality off the sin list.’ …”
Public debate should be just that, public debate. Disagreement with the LGBTQ agenda is not evidence of moral and social depravity, bigotry, or hatred.
Residents of Frederick County are fortunate to be represented by Del. David LaRock who respects his Oath of Office to uphold the Virginia Constitution, as well as the Founders’ insistence on adhering to the “Laws of Nature and Nature’s God.”
Does that mean white people can scream discrimination because company has to hire so many blacks, hispanics, etc. Who is most qualufied should get the job. Period...also I would like examples of housing discrimination for lbgtq community. Also why the q. Qu..r used to be a taboo slur. Wont let me use word imagine that. We are all people why do we have to have certain protections for any group based on race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. The blacks have BET, but if there was a WET, all hades would break loose. Where is that equality
First: there is not quota that companies have to hire so many blacks. It is however, now illegal for them to deny blacks the same chance at those jobs as others ( which was the cas for hundreds of years in the USA).
Second: to answer: “ why do we have to have certain protections for any group based on race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. “. Because, whites discriminated against. Blacks in so many ways for so long in the past. Protections are needed to stop that practice and make things equal. Many whites must be forced by law into this now equality practice that laws and enforcement is needed until it stops. Same for women and gays who have been mis-treated and discriminated against by straight white male Christians for hundreds of years as well. These protections are corrective measures to stop those unequal habits and practices from continuing. For you, when you loose that power to discriminate, it must seem like you are being treated unfairly, when in fact now, all will be treated fairly and equally.
Equal treatment is equal treatment. If that is what the real issue is. But I don’t believe your real issue is equality. If it were, you would not be attempting to do the same thing you allege of ALL white, heterosexuals, especially of Christian belief. The workplace, nor school systems are the place to wave your banners of sexual preference. It is a workplace. It is a place of education. They are inappropriate places to address what should be kept in the privacy of your own home. I think I can speak for many heterosexuals in saying that we don’t care what you do in the privacy of your own home, just plan on leaving it there when you go to work. Waving your sexual preferences around for the entire world to see is not what the objective is at work or at school.
Thank you! That's exactly what I mean.
So no one should be allowed to have photos of their spouse on their work desk?
CRT, people can have whatever photos on their desk that are allowed for any other employee....again, the issue isn't equality as much as it is forcing the issue down people's throats in ways that others could not do even if they wanted to. Nobody with any sense sits around and talks about their heterosexuality incessantly. If they do, people would probably avoid that person b/c of that peculiarity. It gets boring and tedious. If it is made into some sort of martyr's tale of woe it gets even more boring and more tedious....kind of like the sad sack that you don't ever ask how they are doing because you will hear, ad infinitum, exactly how they are doing.
The dentist said what you do should be kept in the privacy of your home. So I guess no holding hands in public much less a little smooch. No kissing goodbye when one spouse gets out of the car at work. No talk of what you did over the weekend with your significant other. No talk of weddings or vacations.
What is the issue with someone being a dentist?
I wonder if LaRock and Marshall think your employer should be able to fire you because you are divorced (for reasons other than adultery) and remarry. It is a sinful, adulterous marriage according to the Bible.
Nowdays divorce is considered a "family value" apparently
Bob Marshall endorses the backwards thinking of Dave LaRock. Now THAT'S shocking!
Thank goodness sensible people voted this guy out. On the one hand he says there is no need for any further protections because we're all already protected, meanders into comparing discrimination to job requirements, then goes full ballistic implying certain people are deranged and have a "dangerous agenda" of some sort. Go back to your ignorant slimy hole, Bob.
Just because he cited proof that the Dillon rule was properly adhered to? I thought you said people should just be kind? That is enough. Special protections are unnecessary.
the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex.
"victims of racial discrimination"
synonyms:
prejudice, bias, bigotry, intolerance, narrow-mindedness, unfairness, inequity, favoritism, one-sidedness, partisanship;
Homosexuality IS natural - for some - just like heterosexuality is for others. Homosexuality is observed in nature even in other species. Sexual orientation is not a choice - and believing so, does not make it true. Christians have already abandoned many, many rules and taboos in the Bible but conveniently don’t mention or remember them. The Bible is not always a good rule book or basis for making laws or morality. It is often wrong - and therefore harmful to do so. The Dillon rule needs to be abandoned or the LGBT civil rights need to be affirmed at the state, indeed the national level. Discrimination which results in the denial of civil rights to some is wrong and must be opposed.
You are wrong. Period. Homosexuality is NOT natural. It is AGAINST nature. Period. You're only stretching because you know what I've said for years about homosexuality being against nature's intent is true.
Why? WHy does it bother you so much that some people are different from you? Why do you want to change or punish them for that? How does it harm you, that they are different?
Doesn't bother me in the least, could really care less what consenting adults do. However, do not call it normal or natural, because it isn't. Period.
Homosexuality is displayed all throughout the animal kingdom. To say it isn't "natural" is to be completely unaware of that.
That's great for animals, but it doesn't make it great for humans
Nature has determined that in order for a species to continue, there MUST be a male and a female of the species to breed. Homosexuality DOES NOT fit in that at all. Therefore, it is NOT NORMAL, for any animal or human.
We must bow to the superior intellect and insight of the great mind of our area, Conservative (who has admitted he fantasizes about killing people).
