BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting next week to consider participating in a regional broadband project.
All Points Broadband Partners LLC will present a proposal to the supervisors at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. The proposal will detail the project and specify how much it will cost the county to participate, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
He didn’t yet know the full details in an interview Thursday afternoon.
Outside its two towns, Berryville and Boyce, the largely rural county lacks broadband — also known as high-speed internet — in many locations. Some have no internet service at all.
County officials maintain, however, that broadband has become essential because many people now do business online and students frequently need the internet to study. The latter became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic as students took part in online classes and lessons while schools were closed.
As part of the project, All Points would provide broadband to Clarke homes through fiber-optic lines connected to utility poles owned by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
“For me, the customer,” Boies said hypothetically, “the line will be available in front of my house on the electric pole. If I call All Points, they’ll come out and run a line (from the pole) to my house.” All Points will then bill the customer monthly, or however often it sends out statements.
All Points has proposed extending broadband throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Rockingham and Augusta counties already have agreed to participate, Boies said, while Frederick and Warren counties are expected to consider the proposal during the first week of September.
Plans are for participants to seek a grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) to put toward the project’s expenses that must be applied for by a mid-September deadline.
“So if we want to participate,” Boies said, “we’ll have to take action at the meeting” on Tuesday to give All Points enough time to prepare the application.
Officials have determined that federal economic stimulus funds the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act can also be used to expand broadband.
If the project comes to fruition, it probably will take 2-3 years to complete, Boies previously said.
