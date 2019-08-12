WINCHESTER — It’s Friday night and all is quiet in the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
Well, relatively quiet.
This is Sensory Friendly Night, a quarterly event where the museum dims the lights and reduces unnecessary sounds to make children with special needs feel more comfortable.
But hey, kids are kids, and they made a joyful racket Friday while interacting with the museum’s hands-on science displays and activities.
“He likes problem solving,” Jarah Meeder said of her 6-year-old son, Landon, as he connected tubes to create a pipeline for a wooden ball. “He always asks to come.”
Sensory Friendly Night was the brainchild of Molly Connor-Hall, an occupational therapist at Valley Health who used to serve as a care attendant for a girl with Down syndrome and would take her to the museum at 19 W. Cork St.
“I just thought it would be a great opportunity to be out in the community, for her to learn things and be around other kids,” Connor-Hall said.
But taking a child living with Down syndrome, autism or another developmental issue to a public place can be a gamble. Some special-needs children have difficulty processing and coping with noise and crowds, so parents run the risk of paying admission and having to leave within a matter of minutes.
“I came to the Discovery Museum and did a presentation on sensory processing to kind of educate them,” Connor-Hall said.
That led to a conversation with Museum Educator Jennifer Coleman, and the two came up with the idea of Sensory Friendly Nights.
Once every three months or so, families with special-needs children are invited to the museum for a free evening of fun and activities.
“We get a good turnout,” Connor-Hall said.
In addition to the museum’s usual child-friendly exhibits, there are additional activities like painting and crafts that are conducive to kids with special needs.
“It’s calm and it’s hands on, and she does really well with hands on,” Whitney Painter said of her daughter, 8-year-old Shelby, as she played with a large Newton’s Cradle.
“This is a really neat event to show we’re all different, and that’s OK,” Painter said. “We love it.”
There are also special attractions like the therapy dogs from Valley Health’s Animal Assisted Therapy program. On Friday, one of the dogs, June, enjoyed having her belly scratched, while another, Cody, bumped a beach ball with his nose every time it was tossed to him.
“Some kids interact with animals easier than they do people,” Coleman added.
Sensory Friendly Night also allows parents of special-needs children to meet other adults who face similar challenges.
“One of the moms said, ‘It’s great to not feel judged by his peers and my own,’” Coleman said. “Everyone here totally knows what’s going on.”
If a child at Sensory Friendly Night becomes overwhelmed, there’s no need for parents to take their child home. The museum provides a quiet space with comfort items like weighted blankets and sound machines to help kids calm down before rejoining the fun.
“We want everyone to feel welcome,” Connor-Hall said.
A new executive director, Dawn Devine, is slated to take over the museum later this month, but Coleman said she is confident that Sensory Friendly Night will continue.
