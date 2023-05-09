Winchester Collective, a free outreach event, is being held Thursday evening at West Oaks Farm Market.
Organizer Forrest Limon says it’s a time of fellowship, with free food from Chick-fil-A and Mattie’s Soft Serve ice cream truck, and acoustic tunes from Limon’s father, popular local musician Robbie Limon, as well as a collective of young musicians. There also will be panel discussions and resources available for people “who might be hurting.”
“The purpose of this event is to gather in unity as a community for a message of hope,” a media release states. “Partnering with local businesses and churches, the heart of this event is to provide an opportunity to be seen and heard.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. Robbie Limon will play a short acoustic set at 6:45 p.m., and the collective group of musicians will perform at 7 p.m. Panel discussions and more music will follow.
“Then the rest of the night is for bonfires, just hanging out,” said Limon, 24, whose deep religious convictions inspired him to organize the inaugural Winchester Collective last year that attracted about 300 people. He’s hoping for an even larger crowd on Thursday.
The family-friendly event is for all ages and will be held outdoors.
“A bunch of young people in our community are tired and fatigued,” Limon said. “There’s a lot of hidden hurt. We want to address that hurt in a way that’s inviting and helpful.”
Some may be struggling with mental health issues or addiction, as an example, he said. He has a loved one who overdosed twice who will be among the attendees.
“We want to encourage them,” said Limon, who worked on Wall Street for three years before embarking on a mission to help others.
“I quit my job to pursue whatever this is,” he said earnestly.
West Oaks Farm Market is located at 4305 Middle Road in Frederick County. A limited number of chairs will be set up at the event, so people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.
