WINCHESTER — With the COVID-19 pandemic easing up, People Inc. of Virginia will hold a special Head Start session this summer for Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County preschoolers.
The organization doesn’t usually operate Head Start programs during the summer, said President and CEO Robert Goldsmith.
But in recent months, the pandemic has kept children from participating in group activities. With local school divisions aiming to resume regular in-person class schedules for the coming school year, People Inc. believes having a summer session will help children — especially rising kindergartners — develop skills they need to do well in school.
That includes not only learning the alphabet and how to count, for example, but how to get along with their peers.
“In some cases,” Goldsmith said, “the children we serve haven’t had the experience of being around other children. Socializing with other children, and learning how to act and behave in groups, are important” life skills.
Head Start resumed in-person services on May 10. The summer program will run from June 14 through July 16 at the Head Start center at 444 Shady Elm Road south of Winchester, near Kernstown.
Clarke County children will attend classes there. Bus transportation to and from home will be provided for them, just like it is for Winchester/Frederick County children, said Goldsmith.
People Inc., based in Abingdon, is a nonprofit “community action agency” and “community development corporation” that works to help economically disadvantaged people improve their lives, its LinkedIn website profile shows.
Head Start is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) program that helps 3- and 4-year-old children from low-income households stay healthy and learn skills they need to enter kindergarten. It also is intended to help parents and other family members develop positive relationships with the children.
In 2018, Tri-County Virginia OIC discontinued the local Head Start program after administering it for more than two decades with federal grants. Declining enrollment, a nationwide teacher shortage and competing preschool options were among reasons given.
Community Development Institute, an organization that temporarily operates Head Start programs nationwide when grantees relinquish their funds, took over the local program until a permanent operator could be recruited.
People Inc. was chosen by HHS last July to operate the local program on a permanent basis. A few months earlier, though, the pandemic struck, prompting the local Head Start center to close temporarily. Since September, Goldsmith said, educational and other services to families mostly have been provided virtually. The organization also has delivered food boxes to families needing them, he said.
The organization has a contract with HHS to operate Head Start for five years, with a federal grant of a little more than $1 million anticipated yearly.
“Our hopes and plans are to do it (continue the program) forever,” Goldsmith said.
HHS determined, however, that continuing to have a Head Start facility in Clarke County is unaffordable with the annual allocation it can provide for the program, he said.
An online application for the Winchester/Frederick County/Clarke County Head Start program is available online at www.peopleinc.net/program-child-family-development for parents or guardians to fill out. More information about the program can be obtained by calling 540-869-1558.
