BERRYVILLE — Months of wrangling about the future of a historic property in the quaint village of Millwood is over.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors, following a public hearing Tuesday night, approved a site development plan and special-use permit (SUP) necessary for Carter Hall to be turned into a country inn.
However, 17 conditions were placed on the approval, based on recommendations by county planning officials.
Carter Hall is an 18th-century estate off Bishop Meade Road (Route 255) northeast of Millwood Road (Route 723). It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, occupied the estate for 40 years. Two years ago, members of the Greenhalgh family — doing business as Carter Hall Estate LLC — purchased the 87-acre property for $5.75 million.
The original plan, presented to the Clarke County Planning Commission in February, was to turn Carter Hall into both a country inn and special events venue. The plan included the construction of an outdoor swimming pool, a roughly 5,000-square-foot glass conservatory for events and a gatehouse.
At previous hearings held by the commission, a few Millwood-area residents voiced support for that project, asserting it would create jobs and increase county tax revenues. Yet many residents contended that noise and light from outdoor events would disrupt their tranquil rural lifestyle. They also speculated the events center would add traffic to narrow, winding roads in the unincorporated village, making them more dangerous.
Their concerns prompted the Greenhalghs and engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. to scale back the plan and eliminate the events venue.
Jeremy Camp, the county’s senior planner and zoning administrator, emphasized that the revamped project is “not a civic center” — just an inn.
No more than 60 people will be allowed at indoor gatherings, Camp said.
Langdon Greenhalgh recalled that Millwood once had many businesses and “Carter Hall was right in the middle of it all.”
Still, his family and Pennoni responded to public concerns because “we want what’s best for our county and our community,” he said.
The supervisors’ meeting room at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center was almost full during Tuesday night’s hearing. Ten people spoke, and all indicated support for Carter Hall being used solely for an inn.
Among the major conditions imposed by the supervisors:
No formal gatherings for which people would pay to use the estate will be allowed on site. Those will include meetings, conferences, weddings and parties.
Meetings and other activities of the nonprofit Carter Hall Center for Conservation will be allowed, though.
Overnight lodging for inn guests will be limited to six buildings. There will be a limit of 24 guests among 12 double-occupancy rooms within those buildings.
Lodging for people involved with the nonprofit will be confined to a separate building, the Carriage House, which won’t be part of the inn. That building will be limited to 10 lodgers among five rooms.
Meals prepared on site can be served only to overnight guests. Any food served to people involved with the nonprofit must be prepared off-site and brought in.
Amplified sounds, such as those from loudspeakers, will be prohibited outside of buildings. Any amplified sounds indoors must not be heard beyond the estate’s boundary lines.
Fireworks will not be allowed on the grounds, and
Access must be granted to county officials, with 24 hours notice, to conduct periodic inspections to ensure the owners are complying with the conditions.
The conditions “eliminated my major concerns” pertaining to lights, noise and traffic, said Jean Lee, president of the Millwood Community Association.
“I do believe that traffic will increase,” Lee said. “But it will be much less” than what special events would spur.
“I’ve never seen a place as well-suited for a country inn,” said Charles Snead, who lives on Millwood Road. The conditions imposed by the supervisors, he said, “take care of the concerns that the immediate neighbors had.”
Several speakers favored imposing fewer or no conditions.
Similar businesses elsewhere in the county don’t have to comply with any conditions, said Juliet Mackay-Smith, a former owner of Locke Store in Millwood.
The conditions “appear to reflect a double standard” by county officials, Mackay-Smith said. She added that she believes a country inn by itself won’t be a sustainable business.
Greenhalgh said he will assess whether the inn can be profitable after the SUP is issued. He didn’t give a time frame for the inn’s start-up.
“It’s not our duty as a board” to try to make a business viable, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass. Supervisors can only give their best wishes, he said.
Camp mentioned that Carter Hall’s acreage is within the county’s AOC (agriculture-open space-conservation) zoning district which requires inns to obtain an SUP.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence made the motion to approve the site development plan and permit. They were approved in a unanimous vote by the board.
Although he supported the scaled-back plan, Lawrence said he thinks the inn should be allowed to have special events a couple of times a year, at least initially.
That way, he said, the Greenhalghs “can prove to the neighborhood that they can be good neighbors.”
“I don’t think Clarke County wants events centers,” said David Weiss, the board’s chairman and Buckmarsh District representative.
Despite voting in favor of Carter Hall’s revised plan, Weiss said he personally has fought against events centers being established. He said they generally don’t fit in well with the county’s overall agricultural character.
