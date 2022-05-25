MAURERTOWN — When Krista Jackson-Foster and her husband, Brad Foster, bought North Mountain Vineyard & Winery about 25 years ago, the property came with three different vines already planted by the previous owner.
One set of those original plants — the chardonnay vines — remains 40 years later.
John Jackson, Jackson-Foster’s son and North Mountain’s winemaker, planted five new rows of chardonnay vines on April 30. It marked the first replanting of chardonnay since the vineyard began four decades ago. Some of the new vines are planted between the original 100 remaining chardonnay vines, which still produce fruit.
Jackson said that vineyards, especially in Virginia, will typically pull up a vine, dispose of it, and plant new vines when a block or row of plants hits a certain age.
“There are very few plantings in Virginia of that age,” Jackson said about the vineyard's vintage vines. “Once they hit about 25 years, the vines tend to lose their tenacity and production and even quality.”
But North Mountain’s chardonnay vines haven’t.
“Big clusters,” Jackson-Foster said of their continual grape production. “Nice, big, fat clusters.”
The original 100 plants still produce about a barrel and a half of wine, or about 25 cases, a year. It’s used as North Mountain Vineyard & Winery’s reserve, she said.
Jackson-Foster and her family are the second owners of the property nestled on North Mountain. Dick McCormack was the original owner and planted chardonnay vines — along with two other types of grape vines that are no longer grown — on the property.
Jackson-Foster said there were only about 30 wineries and vineyards in Virginia when McCormack planted the chardonnay vines. She said if they were good enough for McCormack, they were good enough for her and her husband when they bought the winery.
“We thought that Mr. McCormack had researched everything before planting, so we thought he had made a good judgment,” she said. “We continued his 10-acre vineyard. Everyone knows chardonnay. It’s a dry white, and a dry white will complement just about any dish, any food. I think that’s why chardonnay has become so popular.”
The vineyard later expanded to boast about 15 acres of vineyards across 46 acres. The vines must be planted on sloped ground with a specific amount of exposure to the sun. All of that works together to produce good grapes, Jackson-Foster said.
It will take about three years for 500 newly planted chardonnay vines to start producing grapes.
“What we’ll see this year is the vines will get up to about the first wire,” Jackson-Foster said, motioning with her hand about two or three feet off the ground. “At the end of the growing cycle, which is about the end of August (of the second or third year after planting), all of the vines have clipped and fastened all the way to the top wire.”
Most vines are grown with the use of a trellis system, which typically contains two or three sets of wires that ultimately help the vine grow to about 6 feet tall.
Jackson, a geologist by trade who started winemaking in 1998 in his spare time, used to work the fields with his father before his father died a few years ago. Now, he handles both the planting and the winemaking.
Although it would likely be recommended to pull out the old chardonnay vines and replant, Jackson said he doesn’t want to see the history of North Mountain Vineyard & Winery go with them.
“We have likened them to our redwoods — the ancient ones that we’re not ever going to ever yank,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve done our best to fight the impulse to yank them. Top of the line management would have meant yanking them about 10 years ago. But we’ve got enough grapes. The history of things lends itself to keeping them.”
For more information, visit northmountainvineyard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.