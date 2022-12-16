WINCHESTER — What time is it?
It’s almost time to celebrate Handley High School’s 100th anniversary.
And what better way to mark the occasion than with a commemorative watch from Richmond-based Handley Watches owned by Handley class of 2002 alumnus Jay Carpenter.
Carpenter and the proprietors of Winchester-based Bell’s Fine Clothing (Handley alums Irvin, Scott and Stephen Shendow, classes of 1956, 1979 and 1982, respectively) have collaborated to design the watch, aptly named “The Judge” in a nod to the school’s namesake and benefactor, Judge John Handley, according to a media release from OneHandley, which is organizing the centennial celebration that will occur in 2023-24.
The luxury, stainless steel, sapphire glass watch is water resistant to 100m and measures 40mm with a screw case. The back of the timepiece features an engraved replica of the official Handley 100th anniversary logo. The watch is available in any combination of white or maroon watch face and a white or black watch band.
The watch sells for $275, with $100 being collected by Carpenter and the Shendow family and sent to the Winchester Education Foundation for the Handley 100th festivities on behalf of the purchaser.
Pre-orders are available online at handleywatches.com or at Bell’s Fine Clothing at 122 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester.
For more information about the Handley 100th celebration, visit onehandley.com or follow OneHandley on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.