WINCHESTER — Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Mark Warner to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate, says he is the “strongest Second Amendment candidate in the race.”
The election is Nov. 3. The Republican Primary is June 23. Other candidates seeking the Republican nomination are teacher Alissa Baldwin and professor and Army veteran Daniel Gade.
Speciale served about 18 years in the Army, including time in Afghanistan, and 10 years in the Army Reserves. He currently is a chief warrant officer in the reserves. He is an expert on terrorism and Middle Eastern conflict issues.
His top campaign issues are immigration, mental health, education and criminal justice reform.
Speciale said in an interview that he decided to run for Senate in the wake of efforts to increase gun control measures following mass shootings. He said he opposes additional restrictions on gun ownership and believes that Democrats are lumping a mental health problem with gun violence to falsely inflate the number of gun-related deaths.
“It’s just all a big fabricated lie,” Speciale said. “First the Democrats, these socialists, they need to take away guns. Then after that, they are going to do away with the Electoral College. And then after that, they are going to clamp down on what they call hate speech, which is basically any speech they don’t like. And so then you get a popularly elected president, a disarmed citizenry and the inability to speak out against your government. Ask any Democrat in isolation if they want those three things and they’ll tell you ‘yes.’ Put them all together and they go, ‘Oh, that’s not what we mean.’ That’s a problem.”
Speciale said he opposes “sanctuary” cities, where local officials hinder stepped up immigration enforcement. Instead, he wants to reform the country’s immigration system, by discouraging employers from hiring workers who have entered the country illegally. He also wants to secure the country’s borders.
He said all options should be on the table for immigration reform, including penalizing those who have come into the country illegally. But he conceded that deporting immigrants who came to the United States illegally years ago is “not going to happen.” He said he would like to give these immigrants a pathway to citizenship, if they are not committing criminal acts. He also said anyone who has served in the Army should be granted citizenship.
Speciale believes America needs to fundamentally change how it thinks about education and re-prioritize resources into education infrastructure, including physical infrastructure (schools) and more STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) programs. He also wants to promote vocational trades.
And he wants criminal justice reform, saying, “It shouldn’t be a crime to be poor.” On his campaign website, Speciale recounts breaking into a comic book store in his late teens and how his mistake could have given him a felony charge if he wasn’t able to borrow $200 to hire an attorney and reduce the charge to a misdemeanor. He also does not believe the legal system was intended to leave a permanent brand on a person.
“The intent was to punish them and then let them move on with their life,” Speciale says on his website. “But because of the computer age and the easy of access to public information now, every single mistake a person makes is available for anyone to read and as such people can be permanently handicapped from a very early age as a result of a mistake in their youth. The poor in particular. The rich can just buy their way free of the brand. That was never the intent. We need to do something.”
In regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, Speciale wants to reopen Virginia “right away.”
“We need to reopen Virginia,” he said. “And I think people who are vulnerable, the truly vulnerable, need to basically exercise some more habits of wiping things down when they go to the grocery store and not touching things. And people need to stay home when they are sick. I don’t think we need any kind of a big response except to get the economy rolling as quick as possible, because we are losing billions of dollars a day that’s just going to be lost.”
Speciale thinks the panic surrounding the virus is an overreaction and that scientists have been thinking of worst-case scenarios.
“What we don’t want to do is for people to be afraid to shake hands forever,” Speciale said. “This is a real concern. If we do this, we are going to break down a lot of the social fabric of our country if we don’t fight against the fear and the terror. We’ve got to be resistant to that. I think it’s a natural thing to be afraid when people are telling you, ‘Oh my God there’s going to be 2 million deaths.’ We don’t know.”
Speciale attended Illinois State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science. He received his master’s degree in international relations conflict resolution from American Military University.
He has lived in Virginia since January of 2001. He and his wife have two children. He also has two children from a previous marriage.
