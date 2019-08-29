WINCHESTER — Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday dedicated the new home of its neuroscience and orthopedic units, marking a significant expansion in the facility’s North Tower.
"Starting on September 9th, we'll be marking the growth of Winchester Medical Center from 455 beds to 495 beds," hospital President Grady W. "Skip" Philips III said during an afternoon ceremony at the entrance to the two fourth-floor units.
The lower three floors of the five-story, $140 million North Tower opened in 2012 to accommodate the medical center's expanded Emergency Department, critical care beds, and labor, delivery and neonatal intensive care units. The upper two floors were left empty and earmarked for future growth.
In April 2018, the board of trustees for Winchester Medical Center's corporate parent, Valley Health System, gave the go-ahead to build out the 65,000-square-foot fourth floor to accommodate the expanded neuroscience and orthopedic units. The project cost $18.8 million and took nearly a year to complete.
When it opens in less than two weeks, Philips said the fourth floor will have a total of 56 beds for patients — 28 in neuroscience and another 28 in orthopedic. Forty of the beds will be licensed by the state for acute care, while the remaining 16 will be used for patients who don't require admittance to the hospital.
The need for more beds became evident in recent years, Philips said, as Winchester Medical Center became the primary care facility for a growing number of patients in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland.
"As we started our day today, literally every bed in the facility was occupied," he said. "We had patients being held in the Emergency Department waiting for beds upstairs on the floors, and then as we started our surgical day, we knew that we were going to reach a period of time when we wouldn't have beds, so we would have to delay some of those surgeries."
The new fourth-floor units have spacious, open layouts with calming color themes — blue for orthopedics, green for neuroscience. The designs are intended to promote healing for patients and collaboration and communication among staff.
"We provide care very differently now than we did five years ago," said Anne Whiteside, vice president and chief nursing officer at Winchester Medical Center. "We have very big teams, very broad teams, so we needed to figure out how to work differently. The open concept is actually challenging us to not retreat to our desk, to an office, to a department, but to work collaboratively around the patients."
The new patient rooms, like the rest already at the facility, are private. Couches fold down so loved ones can spend the night with a patient, and large sliding doors make access to the rest rooms much easier for patients with intravenous tubes and medical monitoring devices. Some of the rooms are also equipped with specialized equipment including dialysis machines, patient lifts, and cameras for monitoring patients with brain injuries or seizure disorders.
"Today is really about two things: the past and the future," Mark H. Merrill, president and chief executive officer of Valley Health System, said at Wednesday's dedication ceremony. "We should take time to celebrate the past and what we have accomplished as an organization, but also to look forward with confidence to the future as we continue to serve this community and its residents for many years to come."
"Part of the reason I do what I do, and many of you do what you do, is to take care of our families, friends and neighbors," Philips said. "The people that we see when we leave our work every day are the same people we take care of inside the walls of the hospital."
