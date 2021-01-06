KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. — Twenty-five new jobs are coming to Jefferson County as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday that Speedway Motors will be opening a distribution center in Kearneysville.
The company, which was founded in 1952 by Bill “Speedy” Smith, is a family-owned business that delivers high-quality automotive parts across the globe. Opening a distribution center in West Virginia will allow the company to deliver its parts to areas on the East Coast quicker than it has in the past, according to Clay Smith, CEO of the company.
“This is a really big deal for us,” Smith said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “We did this quickly, and Speedway is excited to continue our growth by opening this 300,000-square-foot center in Kearneysville. West Virginia is business-friendly, and to us, it already feels like home. We love your attitude, and we are glad to be in the Mountain State.”
Speedway is America’s oldest speed shop, said Smith, whose parents began the business almost 70 years ago in Nebraska.
The company is currently led by Smith and his brothers, as well as other family members.
The company is hiring for positions at the Kearneysville facility, though Smith noted that both the warehouse manager and a human resources position have been filled. Those interested in applying for a job can visit the Speedway Motors website, he said.
