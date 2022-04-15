WINCHESTER — In the midst of hiring struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, national recruiting and staffing company Spherion has stayed the course and adapted to meet needs, says Winchester Spherion co-owner Tammy Feaster.
Feaster owns six Spherion locations including the one at 23 W. Jubal Early Drive. She said the Winchester location focuses mainly on industrial and clerical job placements.
She said the Winchester location never closed its doors during COVID-19 shutdowns. Employees continued to work in the office and conduct interviews with job candidates through platforms like Zoom or in-person.
“Because of that, we had a stronger candidate pool,” Feaster said.
During the onset of COVID-19, Feaster said job placement was a “mix.”
“Warehouse and manufacturing are always our strongest, but there were a lot of clerical positions that went remote with data entry positions or at call centers,” she said. “Companies found a way to set up technology within homes, so we saw a large increase in that side of the business.”
Feaster said her employees have been able to build stronger relationships with the companies they serve during the pandemic.
“A lot of them were remote and not necessarily at their locations, so we had to communicate heavier with them to figure out how to get employees to them and get them the proper training and things that they needed,” she said.
Now, many remote clerical jobs are starting to be eliminated because companies are wanting people back in the office, she said.
“If they want to stay remote, it’s a little more difficult now,” Feaster said about those looking for work. “But we can go hunt (a job opportunity) for them.”
Feaster said she and her employees have learned some valuable lessons from the pandemic, mainly in how they handle interviews.
“We would sometimes do two or three, but we’re starting to streamline that more to one,” she said. “Candidates are difficult to find, so we’ve got to get moving if we’re going to find a match.”
Overall, Feaster said things are “starting to get back to normal.”
Though unemployment numbers skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic, Feaster said her staff stayed focused on job candidates and their needs.
“Our business is one that is about engagement with candidates. Yes, we’ve seen unemployment numbers and statistics, but for us it’s just a matter of engaging with the candidates as quickly as possible, understanding their needs and placing them out in the workplace,” she said. “We keep our finger on the pulse of (unemployment), but I don’t let it hinder us in what we can find.”
Feaster said the Winchester location can interview 20 to 30 people a day and place just as many in a week.
She said business at her locations was slow from May 2020 to August 2020 but it has been steady since.
“People started to figure out how to do business safely and continue operations, and then it was go time. That’s when we really pulled into 2021 strong,” she said. “We were prepared and had a flow of candidates ready by the time the companies had gotten everything into place.”
That success helped Feaster and co-owner Gary Hayes earn the Owner of the Year, President’s, Silver Circle and Top Sales Growth awards from over 200 Spherion offices nationwide at the company’s annual conference in Las Vegas in March.
“We’re confident, and we’re not slowing down,” Feaster said. “We’re going to keep it going.”
For more information about Spherion’s Winchester location, call 540-431-4857 or visit spherion.com.
