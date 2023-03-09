Spider-Man

Alexander Gonzalez, 3, of Stephens City, is a big fan climbing. The new rope climbing feature at Sherando Park's Warrior Drive entrance is where his mom, Anna Gonzalez, takes him and his 1-year-old brother twice a week for play time. The trio ventured to the park Wednesday to enjoy the abundant sunshine under cloudless skies.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

