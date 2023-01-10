WINCHESTER — A novel game that merges elements of volleyball with a small trampoline will be showcased Thursday evening at Millbrook High School.
Millbrook's DECA Club has organized a spikeball tournament to raise money for Valley Health's Wellspring, a resource center at 525 Amherst St. in Winchester that provides free salon services, wigs, support groups, personal care items and more to people with cancer and other chronic diseases.
The DECA Club's faculty adviser, Millbrook marketing teacher Jennifer Stover, said this will be her organization's third spikeball tournament but the first to be held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"The last time we did it, we had 20 teams," Stover said on Tuesday. This year we have 26, which is a good increase because we were hoping for growth over the years."
Spikeball, also known as roundnet, is a game that involves two two-member teams around a small circular net that is low to the ground and resembles a miniature trampoline. Each team is allowed to volley a small silicone ball — about half the size of the ball used in volleyball — three times before returning it to the opposing team by bouncing it off the net. There are no boundaries so team members can run wherever needed to keep the ball in play. A team scores a point when its opponent cannot prevent the ball from hitting the ground or return it after three volleys.
"They actually teach it in P.E. (physical education classes) in our public schools," Stover said, and spikeball game sets are readily available online and in local stores for people who want to play at home.
Stover said 52 Millbrook students, staff and alumni registered for the spikeball tournament that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"It's not a super long event," she said. "Last time we did it, it ran for like an hour."
Each team will be wearing custom shirts with colors that represent various forms of cancer: pink for breast cancer, purple for pancreatic cancer and so on.
"The shirts say, 'Spike It for a Cure'," Stover said.
The winners of the bracket-style tournament, which is sponsored by the Vintage Iron fitness center in Frederick County's Delco Plaza, will receive assorted goodies donated to Millbrook's DECA Club by local businesses including Glory Days Grill, Ledo Pizza and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
Admission to the tournament is free but attendees are asked to make a donation to Wellspring.
"It's just a fun time," Stover said. "And it's something different because you don't really see spikeball tournaments in Frederick County."
This week's spikeball tournament at Millbrook, 251 First Woods Drive near Winchester, is a precursor to the school's annual Love Loud cancer awareness event to be held on Jan. 27 in conjunction with Sherando High School near Stephens City. Love Loud, which also will raise money for Wellspring, will feature four basketball games at Millbrook involving the schools' boys and girls varsity and JV teams. The first two games will be played at 6 p.m. and the second two at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to the basketball games, Love Loud will include tributes to cancer survivors, raffle baskets, half-court basketball shots for prizes and more. The public is invited and donations to Wellspring are encouraged.
For updates on Love Loud and this week's spikeball tournament, visit Millbrook High School's Facebook page at Facebook.com/MillbrookPioneers.
