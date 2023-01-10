The last time Millbrook High School held a spikeball tournament was in January 2020, two months before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown competing during that event are Millbrook students Julian Hagerman (from left), Kaden Buza, Mitchell Sours and Nico Opont. The tournament returns at 6 p.m. Thursday at Millbrook, 251 First Woods Drive near Winchester, to raise money for Valley Health's Wellspring resource center for cancer patients.