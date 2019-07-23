Splash pad down for repairs

The popular downtown splash pad on the Loudoun Street Mall is closed for maintenance. Corey MacKnight, Winchester’s Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager, said on Monday that an inspection revealed several flagstones around the splash pad had become loose and presented a tripping hazard, so immediate repairs were required. He said he hopes to reopen the water attraction on Thursday.

 BRIAN BREHM/The Winchester Star

