Splash pad down for repairs

The popular downtown splash pad on the Loudoun Street Mall is closed for maintenance. Corey MacKnight, Winchester’s Facilities Maintenance and Parking Division Manager, said on Monday that an inspection revealed several flagstones around the splash pad had become loose and presented a tripping hazard, so immediate repairs were required. He said he hopes to reopen the water attraction on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.