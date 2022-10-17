WINCHESTER — Halloween is not fun for everyone. For some children with special needs, the commotion and crowds that go along with trick-or-treating can be overwhelming, even terrifying.
The Winchester Parks and Recreation Department recognizes that, so, in 2008, it came up with a special annual event called Spookcessible that lets kids with cognitive and physical impairments enjoy Halloween on their own terms.
On Friday morning, department staff and about a dozen volunteers converted the gymnasium inside Jim Barnett Park's War Memorial Building into a ghoulish venue that even Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" would be thrilled to visit.
Participants were brought in small groups to track down and retrieve 10 friendly ghosts from among hundreds scattered across the gym floor.
"There's no timeframe so they can take as long as they want," Spookcessible creator and Winchester Parks and Recreation Department Community Recreation Coordinator Leslie Bowery said as she watched several kids capture the paper apparitions.
Once participants collected 10 ghosts, either on their own or with adult assistance, they exchanged them for a prize-filled Halloween bucket and a small pumpkin-like gourd that was donated by Virginia Farm Market in Frederick County.
"I got a bunch of prizes," said 4-year-old Rosie. "My favorite one is the rainbow pinwheel."
The Halloween buckets were handed out by three women who have volunteered at every Spookcessible since its inception: Reba LaFollette, Ann Bunch and Alice Furtner.
"We love the kids," Bunch said.
"It does more for me than it does the kids," Furtner added. "They're just so lovely."
"We do it at Eastertime, too," LaFollette said, referring to the Parks and Recreation Department's Eggcessible egg hunt for children with special needs.
After getting a gourd and a bucketful of prizes on Friday, Spookcessible participants were invited to the far side of the gymnasium to play a bowling game or test their skills in a spiderweb toss.
"They get a prize for doing the games, too," Bowery said. "It's all very fun."
Seventeen-year-old Spookcessible participant James said he really enjoyed the bowling game, which involved rolling a ball down a ramp to knock over as many pins as possible.
"It was fun," said James, who was wearing a Grogu costume. (In case you don't know, Grogu is a Star Wars character who appears in the Disney+ TV series "The Mandalorian" and is commonly referred to as Baby Yoda.)
The game stations were hosted by volunteers from the Martin's grocery store in Front Royal, including Assistant Manager Veronica Augustine.
"We like to volunteer in the community," Augustine said while waiting for her next contestant at the spiderweb toss. "Leslie reaches out and lets us know where she needs help and we do everything we can."
Friday morning's Spookscessible was just the start of a busy Halloween-themed weekend hosted by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department.
On Friday evening, area kids came to Jim Barnett Park to dance, enjoy games and activities, sip cider, eat cookies, hunt for pumpkins and participate in a costume contest. And on Saturday night, a Ghouls and Gals Middle School Dance was held in the War Memorial Building.
The scary fun continues this coming Saturday morning with Pumpkins in the Pool, where children can swim to find their favorite pumpkins floating in the War Memorial Building's indoor pool, and on Sunday afternoon with a Halloween wreath-making activity designed for kids of all ability levels. Additionally, a special class on decorating a haunted house made of cookies is scheduled for the evening of Oct. 25. All three upcoming events require registration fees, and more information is available at winchesterva.gov/parks/specialevents.
For Bowery, Halloween is just the start of a busy holiday season. While area children are eating their trick-or-treat sweets and putting away their costumes, she'll be helping Santa Claus get ready for Christmas.
Bowery has been designated as Santa's special helper to collect letters and wish lists from local kids, deliver them to the North Pole and ensure that each child receives a handwritten response from the jolly old elf himself. Information on how to mail letters to Santa will be announced in the next few weeks, but special holiday mailboxes are typically set up each November in Rouss City Hall, the War Memorial Building and the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
"It's a whole magic mail system," Bowery said. "As acting elf, I will collect the letters for Santa starting November 16th."
To make sure there's enough time for Santa to respond to each letter, they must be placed in one of the special mailboxes by noon Dec. 1.
When she's not sorting through Christmas letters, Bowery will help the rest of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department staff prepare for the return of the city's Holiday Parade at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 in Old Town. The parade has not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Immediately after the parade, Bowery's good friend Santa will light the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall.
To learn more about the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department and its special holiday programming, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.