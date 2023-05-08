WINCHESTER — A few minutes after Nazeeh Johnson told the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast crowd he was nervous about public speaking, his fellow Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival co-sports marshal shared a clear picture of just how apprehensive Johnson was on Saturday morning.
“Nazeeh, good job,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson as he looked at the 2016 Millbrook High School graduate and fellow member of the NFL fraternity. “I was in the bathroom when he was in there throwing up.”
Johnson — a defensive back who starred on special teams as a rookie with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last season — was one of three people atop the podium Saturday who expressed that talking in front of a massive crowd isn’t their strength. Approximately 1,000 people gathered inside the Tolley Dental Zone at James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center at Shenandoah University.
But when it comes to NFL players Johnson, Dickerson and legendary Washington wide receiver Gary Clark, former NASCAR driver and current analyst Kenny Wallace (the Apple Blossom Firefighters’ Marshal), and retired Millbrook three-time state champion girls’ basketball coach Debby Sanders, everyone who listened would likely agree that each hit their speeches out of the proverbial park.
Emcee Mike O’Dell began the event by asking the crowd to take part in a moment of silence for Clarke County High School boys’ basketball coach Brent Emmart, who died suddenly at the age of 52 in March. After that, local high school team and individual state champions from the fall and winter were recognized, as well as one athlete each from nine local high schools and Shenandoah University. Sanders and Jim Casey — a former coach and athletic director for James Wood High School who died in January — were then honored as this year’s inductees into the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame.
The first speaker was Sanders, a nine-year head coach for the Pioneers. Sanders said prior to the Sports Breakfast that a chance to take notes rather than speak at an event like Saturday’s suits her best.
But the words she would go on to share — which included urging athletes to get out of their comfort zone — certainly provided some insight as to how she routinely led a dozen or so girls each year to success, highlighted by one of the greatest dynasties in state history. The Pioneers had three straight undefeated seasons from 2009-10 to 2011-12, and extended their overall winning streak to a state girls’ basketball record 84 games in Sanders’ final season in 2012-13.
Sanders advised the athletes in attendance to stay true to themselves, and not let anyone tell them they can’t do something. Sanders said one of the most important things that athletes can control is the way they practice.
“Many athletes love the competition, but they do not like practice or training,” Sanders said. “You have to be able to love everything about the game in order to be successful. ... Practice does not make perfect. Practice makes permanent. So how you practice matters.
“You need to be able to practice at game speed every day. Having talent will only separate you from the competition for so long. You must separate yourself with your character and work ethic. You have to get out of your comfort zone. Develop the weaker aspects of your craft. It may be hard. It may be awkward. Everyone struggles with something. Work through it with a positive attitude, and you will overcome obstacles.”
The next person to speak was Wallace, a man who definitely loves an audience. He has almost 65,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Wallace noted that he and his older brothers Rusty and Mike persevered to pave the way for their NASCAR careers while living in St. Louis.
He said their father Russ, an accomplished short-track racer, told his three boys that the family was broke, so he asked them to deliver newspapers. Each Tuesday, they piled into a Chevy Suburban and threw newspapers onto properties for $100.
For weeks, they passed a house with a Penske van in front of it, and wondered if there was a connection to legendary racing owner Roger Penske. One day, Rusty decided to knock and was greeted by a man who was associated with Penske and the tools that Penske sold. The man was familiar with Rusty’s racing ability. A few years later, Rusty received a call from Penske, who asked Rusty to drive for him.
They went to Atlanta, and Rusty raced against a field that included Cale Yarborough and Richard Petty. Rusty finished second, which paved the way for him and his two younger brothers to become NASCAR drivers. Kenny Wallace said he has a simple answer when people ask how it happened.
“I’m like, ‘We delivered newspapers,’” Wallace said. “Here’s my message: Don’t be lazy. You’ve got to have something else that other people don’t have. That’s drive, persistence, whatever the hell it takes. That’s what we did. We finally had enough courage to get out of that car and knock on that door.”
The Wallace brothers did something out of the ordinary. Johnson urged those in attendance to do the same.
“Stand out,” Johnson said. “Don’t try and fit in. I’m big on that. Create your own path. Why not be the first to do something in your community, or for your family’s legacy? Everybody has a dream. Go chase that dream.”
Johnson also discussed the importance of qualities like humility and empathy.
“You never know what someone is going through,” said Johnson, who discussed that his parents lost possession of their house before his freshman year in high school. “Everybody goes through something. Who are we to look down on somebody because of how they look or how they present themselves? You never know what somebody’s going through.”
Dickerson stressed the importance of hard work.
Despite starring in high school, Dickerson said people in his hometown of Sealy, Texas, used to question his future. When he was at college at Southern Methodist University and struggled as a highly-touted freshman, he read in a newspaper that his scholarship should be taken away. Two years later, when Dickerson felt he wasn’t getting enough carries, a friend of his urged him to prove why he should get the ball more, and he recorded 1,428 yards and 19 touchdowns on 255 carries.
Dickerson’s daughter Kira is dyslexic, and when she was 8, he made her promise to him that she would always give 100 percent, no matter how difficult the task. She’s now 17.
“Her teachers say, ‘Eric, I got to say, she won’t give up,’” Dickerson said. “That’s what makes me most proud as her dad.”
Usually, a Sports Marshal or a Grand Marshal is the last person to talk, but the Apple Blossom committee decided to go with one of Washington’s and James Madison University’s greatest wide receivers in Clark.
Clark said it wasn’t the order of speakers he would have chosen.
“I’m not really sure I can follow all these people who came before me,” Clark said. “I was hoping I’d go first. I’m a horrible speaker.”
Clark might not have put up the statistics of Hall of Famer Art Monk, or, according to him, the talent of the third member of “The Posse” Washington receiving corps, Ricky Sanders. But he delivered just like he did throughout his eight years with Washington from 1985-92, a stretch that produced two Super Bowl wins.
Clark said he was 5½ years old when he told his father he wanted to be a professional football player. After his father asked him if he was sure, he woke Clark up at 5:30 a.m. the next day and told Clark, “your dream has now become a reality.”
Clark said his father would follow behind him in his pickup truck each morning as Clark worked out until he was 8 years old. At that age, Clark would get up at 5 a.m. himself and head out the door by himself.
Clark never lost that work ethic. As a pro, Clark said he told Monk that his good friend and roommate Sanders might be better than both of them, so the night owl Clark would wait until Sanders went to sleep, then he’d go out and train.
“I wanted to turn my dream into a reality, and I understood it was all about hard work,” said Clark of his childhood years. “Always wanting to be the guy on the team, striving to be the best. Sometimes there are players better than you, but the key is to understand they’re better than you, and understand it’s time to go to work.”
Team state champions that were honored on Saturday were the James Wood volleyball team and the Clarke County girls’ basketball team. The individual state champs who were present were sophomore wrestlers Colton Bendure (James Wood) and Morgan Layman (Skyline girls) as well as Millbrook senior Nick Hayden (indoor track).
Hayden was also one of the Sports Breakfast senior student-athlete honorees along with Chris LeBlanc (Clarke County football and soccer), Emerson Fusco (Handley basketball and football), Andrew Link (James Wood track, football and basketball), Emma Ahrens (Sherando cross country and track), Ella Drury (Mountain View Christian volleyball), Kailyn Allanson (Legacy Christian volleyball), Jamie Mae Kelly (Skyline volleyball, basketball and softball), Sara Waller (Warren County volleyball, basketball and softball) and Miles Moore (Shenandoah University track and football).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.