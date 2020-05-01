The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Breakfast has always held a strong grip on people both inside and outside the Shenandoah Valley.
Sports fans travel far and wide to see athletes they spent years cheering for and idolizing, many of whom are Hall of Famers, Olympic gold medalists, and world champions. They’ve seen and heard from these athletes more times than they can count, but usually only through their TV, computer and phone screens. If they have seen them in person, it’s only been from the stands where they get to see them perform but not speak.
For 55 years, the Sports Breakfast has allowed the Shenandoah Valley to get up close and personal with sports legends. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, today would have marked the 56th edition of the event.
It was shaping up to be another memorable Sports Breakfast. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Grand Marshal) and record-setting Washington Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl XVII champion Joe Theismann (Sports Marshal) had both been booked to share their personal anecdotes, advice, and likely generate a laugh or two (or 10) at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center. (Pro Football Hall of Famer and longtime Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett was also going to be in Winchester this weekend as the father of Queen Designate Mia Dorsett.)
A lot of famous names have appeared at the Sports Breakfast. Boxer Jack Dempsey, the heavyweight champion of the world from 1919-26, headlined the first one in 1965, and some of the other memorable guests over the years include track & field legend Jesse Owens in 1970 (four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics in Germany) and fellow Olympic gold medalists Nadia Comaneci (2008) and Bonnie Blair (2011), Hall of Fame baseball players Mickey Mantle (1976), Hank Aaron (1980), Willie Mays (1984) and Cal Ripken (2016), NFL Hall of Famers Darrell Green (1997) and Barry Sanders (2011), and NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (2013) and Richard Petty (2018).
Neither Bradshaw or Theismann — or the selected senior athletes from the local high schools and Shenandoah University who are recognized annually at the Sports Breakfast — will have their accomplishments read off to a crowd of 900 or so people in the Wilkins Center. But here’s a chance to read about some of the Sports Breakfast highlights over the past 20 years:
2001
Anyone who’s watched Dick Vitale discuss basketball on ESPN knows that the man loves to hear himself talk. So it was hardly a surprise when Vitale addressed the crowd at the Best Western Lee-Jackson crowd for a whopping 50 minutes as the Sports Marshal.
“I don’t want you folks to get nervous, but when I introduced him at Marshall, the banquet started at 7 [p.m.],” said former NFL receiver Sonny Randle prior to Vitale’s speech. “When he finished, they were serving breakfast.”
Vitale joined ESPN in 1979, shortly after the network launched. He spent one year coaching the Detroit Pistons prior to that, and he told the crowd exactly why his stint was so short.
“I’m sitting here, and it dawned on me why I got fired by the Detroit Pistons. My backcourt, instead of looking like Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, looked like these two suckers,” Vitale said, pointing to then-state Sen. H. Russell Potts Jr. — the co-founder of the Sports Breakfast — and longtime emcee Ken Mease.
In addition to cracking the crowd up, Vitale had words of wisdom, too.
“No matter how much money you make, that’s not what it’s all about,” Vitale said. “It’s about being good people. My mom and dad had an elementary school education, but they had a doctorate of love. They showed me every day what work ethic is about.
“... I beg you parents don’t pound into your son and daughter to be the best player or be the superstar, pound into them to give their best. And when they give their best be so proud.”
2004
The Sports Breakfast gives people a chance to see world-renowned athletes, but it also celebrates local athletes who have made it big outside of the high school arena.
The year of 2004 marked a switch in venues to the Winchester Moose Lodge. It also marked Sherando High School graduate Kelley Washington’s second appearance in three years at the Sports Breakfast, but it was his first appearance as a professional football player. A wide receiver, Washington had been drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft and was preparing to begin his second year with the team.
Washington languished for four seasons in the Florida Marlins’ organization before finally making the switch to football. He walked on at the University of Tennessee and starred for two seasons, propelling him to an eight-year pro career in which he caught 120 passes for 1,500 yards and 12 TDs. In total, Washington would make five Sports Breakfast appearances from 2002-08.
“I wanted to watch the celebrities and the athletes and see their smiles and their faces and how they looked at people,” said Washington of what interested in him when he went to the Apple Blossom Festival as a child. “That’s what I wanted to be one day. That’s what I dreamed about when I went to bed.”
Washington’s loudest response came in his closing when he said, “I am [from] Virginia, a Stephens City product and I take pride in that.”
2007
The 2007 festival came less than a month after 32 people were killed in a mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
Particularly touched by the murders was former Virginia Tech All-American and soon to be Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.
“Trying to make sense out of the senseless has been one of the most difficult tasks I’ve ever faced,” said the longtime Buffalo Bill defensive end and all-time NFL sack leader (199) who finished his career in Washington. “This evil act of terror has left a lasting impression on me.
“It’s taken decades to build this institution up to where it is today, both academically and athletically. And we’re not about to lose it by one Godless act by a sick individual.”
Smith and others lauded the acts of kindness and sense of community that came following the Virginia Tech tragedy.
“I’m encouraged by the acts of kindness I’ve seen,” Smith said. “We will heal in time and become a stronger institution.”
2012
Doug Flutie seemed to almost have more fun than the audience did when the six-time Canadian Football League Most Outstanding Player and Boston College standout served as Sports Marshal.
When the ceremony was over, Sports Breakfast Co-Director Jim Gowdy was in the process of reading off ticket numbers so various prizes could be awarded to the people in attendance.
But when Flutie saw that a football was being passed out as a prize, he sprung to action and asked that the football be brought back. He told the young male winner to go out for a pass, and after deciding he was too close, he motioned with his hand for the boy to go farther before delivering a perfect strike to his mid-section. Flutie went on to zip two more footballs to the audience during the prize giveaway and loudly blamed himself when one man dropped the initial throw.
During the ceremony, Flutie emphasized the importance of preparation. He thrived in college despite being told in high school by an Ohio State recruiter that he wouldn’t be a college quarterback, and he stayed in the NFL for eight years after he returned to the league at the age of 36 following an eight-year stint in Canada.
“You take that opportunity,” Flutie said. “You never know when the opportunity is going to present itself.
“I stayed in the NFL as long as I did primarily because, as a backup quarterback, I was always prepared. You never know when the defining moment is going to come. ... Unless you prepare all the time, you’re not going to be ready.”
2017
When he came to Winchester, former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver and Sports Marshal Hines Ward emphasized the importance of studying, something his high school teammates at Forest Park High School in Georgia gave him grief about when he was younger.
“[They’d say], ‘Man, why are you studying all the time. You just trying to be Uncle Tom. You trying to be like the white kids,’” Ward said. “I said, ‘No man, I’m just trying to get out of this place. I want to make something of myself.’ I always had people telling me what I can’t do.”
Ward said one of the keys in life is to separate yourself from people who are constantly negative. Though he knew a lot of those people, he said he was blessed to have a math teacher, Ms. Garner, who saw his potential.
“She sat me in the front of the class, she pulled my pants up, because I was trying to be [what I thought] was cool,” Ward said. “I’d have my pants down to my butt, and she gave me a wedgie.
“I was a pretty bright student. The teacher would have a problem on the board, she would call on me, I answered the question. I had a lot of the smart kids behind me, and I’d look back and wink at ’em like, ‘Yeah, I got that answer.’ Let ’em know who they were messing with, because that’s the competitive spirit in me.”
2019
In the first year that the new Wilkins Center hosted the Sports Breakfast, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary packed a wallop as Sports Marshal.
Singletary is the youngest of 10 children, and his parents divorced when he was 12 years old. Six months after his father left, his brother Grady died in an automobile accident. Another brother, Dale, died in his sleep seven years earlier.
Singletary’s mother asked him to be the man of the house at 12 years old. Singletary said he walked into his room, got out a sheet of paper and wrote down his life goals.
The typical 12-year-old’s future plans usually don’t extend beyond the upcoming weekend. But Singletary wrote down that he wanted to get a scholarship for college, get a college degree (he was the first in his family to do so), become an All-American (he earned this distinction three times at Baylor University), get drafted, go to the NFL, buy his mother a house so he could take care of her for the rest of her life, become an All-Pro (he did this seven times), go to a Super Bowl (the Chicago Bears beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XX) and own a business.
“I put [my vision statement] on my wall, I had people in my family come and laugh, they got mad, they were all types of different responses,” said Singletary, who grew up in Houston. “[They said], ‘Who do you think you are?’ But it was that vision statement that allowed me to set goals. It was that vision statement that allowed me to say no to all of the other things in my neighborhood that I did not need.”
Singletary said the day after he wrote his vision statement, he went to school and cut ties with four friends because they weren’t the type of people who can help him stay on the right path.
