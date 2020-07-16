STUARTS DRAFT — After his team surrendered a four-run lead, Nick Goode’s baserunning helped produce the winning run in the top of the eighth inning as the New Market Shockers defeated the Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks 9-8 on Wednesday at The Diamond Club in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
With the score tied 8-8, Goode (2 for 4 with an RBI) led off with a walk. With Pearce Bucher at the plate Goode stole second. He then stole third, scoring on an error by the catcher in the process.
C.J. Morton closed the door for New Market (8-4), pitching two shutout innings in which he allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three batters. All three hits were singles to start the eighth, but Morton got a fielder’s choice, flyout and strikeout to end the inning.
New Market (10 hits) led 5-2 after scoring five runs in the second, 6-2 after four innings, and 8-4 after the top of the sixth. Stuarts Draft (2-8) scored three runs in the seventh to tie the game at 8. The Diamondbacks had 16 hits.
Henry Delavergne (1 for 4 with a three-run home run in the second inning), Haden Madagan (1 for 5 with a solo home run in the sixth inning and two RBIs), Frankie Ritter (2 for 4 with two runs, a double and a walk) and Bucher (RBI) led the Shockers.
Heading into tonight’s action, New Market is tied with Broadway for second in the eight-team RCBL, half a game behind Clover Hill (8-3). The Shockers next play at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at home against Bridgewater.
Hartigan to play in Commonwealth Games
Millbrook rising senior outfielder Logan Hartigan, a George Mason University commit, will play for the North team in the Virginia Commonwealth Games that will take place today through Sunday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Players age 15-17 will represent four regions of the state in an eight-game playoff. College coaches and Major League scouts are invited and attend this annual showcase.
The North will play the East at 8:30 p.m. tonight and take on the Central at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The North will take on the West in the last of four games on Saturday (time TBA).
The consolation game will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and the championship will be in the early afternoon.
The Saturday and Sunday games can be streamed for free at www.commonwealthgames.org/baseball-stream.
Washington hires firm to review cultureOwner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report Washington hiring the firm.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. A team spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from the AP seeking comment.
Within the past week, three members of the front office have left the organization. Director of player personnel Alex Santos, assistant Richard Mann II and longtime broadcaster and senior vice president Larry Michael are no longer with the team. Michael announced Wednesday he was retiring after 16 years.
Also Wednesday, the team promoted Jeff Scott to assistant director of pro scouting and advance coordinator to replace Mann.
Santos, Mann, Michael and former business executives Dennis Greene and Mitch Gershman were mentioned in the Post story.
Basketball coaches want end to SAT, ACTDES MOINES, Iowa — Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards, calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”
The proposal Thursday came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives. The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker.
Martin and Amaker said in a joint statement that standardized tests “no longer have a place in intercollegiate athletics or education at large,” and that eliminating them would be “an important step towards combating educational inequality.”
Promising boxer dies in car crashAUSTIN, Texas — Promising young boxer Travell “Black Magic” Mazion was killed when his car slammed head-on into an oncoming car on a highway near Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday when a car Mazion, 24, was driving veered crossed the median on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near the Austin suburb of Cedar Park, according to a DPS statement. Mazion’s car slammed head-on into a car driven by Richard Salter.
Mazion was killed instantly, while Salter, 61, of the Austin suburb of Lago Vista, died later at a hospital in nearby Round Rock.
Mazion, a junior middleweight prospect, had an undefeated 17-0 record with 13 knockouts.
DeGrom confident he can start opener
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom still plans to pitch on opening day, although New York Mets manager Luis Rojas didn’t sound so sure that will happen.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt good Thursday, two days after leaving an intrasquad game early because of back tightness. A precautionary MRI came back clean, and deGrom thinks he simply might have “slept wrong.”
“Having everything checked out and checking all those boxes definitely makes me feel better about this situation,” he said.
“I think it was just kind of a random thing as far as, woke up a little stiff. ... These past few days I’ve felt good.”
Rojas, however, said the team is taking a day-to-day approach as deGrom receives treatment and will need to reassess. “See how he feels tomorrow,” Rojas said. “We have to get through this couple of days at least.”
