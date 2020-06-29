Erick Green's basketball sojourn over the past year has landed him in another country.
The former Millbrook High School and Virginia Tech standout recently signed a one-year contract with Bahcesehir Koleji in Turkey, one of 16 teams in the Turkish Basketbol Super Ligi.
Green, who has played professionally abroad since his NBA career ended with the Utah Jazz in 2016, played both in China and Spain over the past year. After playing four games before reaching a buyout agreement in December with the Fujian Dragons in China, Green signed in late January and played four games with Real Betis in Spain. His season was cut short there by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Green averaged 21.3 points with Real Betis on 32-of-59-shooting (54.2 percent). Green made 9 of 22 3-pointers (40.9 percent). He also averaged 21.3 points per game with Fujian.
Bahcesehir Koleji is one of eight teams in the league based in Istanbul. Green, a 6-foot-3 guard, joins three other Americans on the current roster — Josh Owens (Stanford), Jamal Jones (Mississippi and Texas A&M) and Peyton Aldridge (Davidson).
Green, 29, is making his second professional appearance in the league, which is in its 55th season and is the top league in Turkey. In 2018-19, Green played with Fenerbahce, also located in Istanbul. As a reserve for Fenerbahce, he averaged 6.8 points per game, the fewest of any of his previous four pro seasons in Europe.
Bahcesehir Koleji had a 7-16 mark and was 13th in the league before the season was cut short by COVID-19.
Shockers suffer first RCBL loss
NEW MARKET — Broadway erupted for seven runs in the second inning and cruised to a 15-3 romp in seven innings against New Market in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Sunday night at Rebel Park.
The Bruins (1-1) scored all 15 runs before the Shockers (1-1), a team composed of many players that have local and Shenandoah University ties, got on the scoreboard.
Leading 1-0, Broadway erupted in the top of the second. The Bruins would add four more runs in the third and three in the fifth to take a 15-0 lead. Former Hedgesville (W.Va.) and current James Madison University standout Chase DeLauter had two hits and three RBIs to lead the winners.
Frankie Ritter (two doubles, RBI), Henry Delavergne and Nick Goode had two hits apiece for New Market. Ethan Laird had a two-run double in the sixth. The Shockers committed five errors in the contest.
This week the Shockers play at Clover Hill (2-0) on Tuesday, host Bridgewater (1-1) on Wednesday, play at Broadway on Friday and travel to Stuarts Draft (0-2) on Sunday.
