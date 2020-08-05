Aidan Marshall, a 2017 Handley graduate, is back on the Auburn University football team after an almost two-year absence.
In an email, Marshall’s father Tim said a member of the Auburn football staff reached out in the past week to tell Aidan that Tigers coach Gus Malzahn was interested in having him return to the team. After talking with the coaches, Aidan agreed to return.
Marshall is a junior in terms of athletics and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Marshall started the last 10 games of the 2017 season for the Tigers and the first game of 2018, though he only got the chance to punt once in that 2018 game against Washington before he was replaced by Arryn Siposs.
Marshall didn’t play the following week against Alabama State, and on Sept. 11, 2018, Malzahn announced Marshall had left the team. In an interview last August, Marshall said he didn’t feel like he should have lost his starting job after one punt given that he had won a month-long battle for the starting position with Siposs. Marshall said he had to alter his regular punting motion on the punt because of strong penetration that put the punt in danger of being blocked.
Marshall said last August that he was planning on spending the 2019-20 school year at Auburn but would then transfer to Louisville. Tim Marshall said Aidan changed his mind about Louisville and planned on staying at Auburn to finish his degree.
As a freshman, Marshall averaged 39.4 yards on his 43 attempts, placed eight punts inside the 20, prompted 18 fair catches, and had a long punt of 70 yards. He earned co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance against Texas A&M.
Siposs is no longer with Auburn. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions in April.
Currently, Marshall is one of three punters on the Auburn roster. The others are sophomore Crimmins Hankinson, a sophomore transfer from Gardner-Webb, and freshman Marshall Meyers. However, according to multiple reports, Aussie rules kicker Oscar Chapman has also committed to play for Auburn. He is from the same Prokick Australia program that produced Siposs.
Auburn has not announced its official schedule yet.
Dean helps Shockers force deciding Game 3
ELKTON — Tad Dean tossed eight strong innings and New Market exploded for seven runs in the fifth to roll to an 11-3 romp Tuesday as the Shockers squared their best-of-three Rockingham County Baseball League quarterfinal series against Elkton at 1-1.
Dean, a former Sherando and current Shenandoah University pitcher, got off to a shaky start, allowing three runs (two earned) in the first two innings. From there, he allowed just four hits over his final six innings of work. Dean gave up eight hits in his eight innings of work, while walking three and striking out three.
Trailing 3-1, the Shockers erupted in the top of the fifth. The rally started with a bang. Matt Moon led off with a single and Frankie Ritter then blasted a two-run homer to tie the score. Grant Thompson’s two-run single gave New Market the lead for good. Haden Madagan (single), Ty Bennett (double) and Moon (single) each added an RBI as the Shockers took control.
Bennett (single) and Moon (sacrifice fly) drove in a run each in a two-run seventh. Thompson led New Market’s 17-hit onslaught with three hits. Ritter, Matt House, Madagan (three runs, two RBIs), Moon (3 RBIs) and Bennett had two hits apiece.
Jose Rocha had a solo homer in the second inning for Elkton.
Game 3 took place Wednesday night at New Market but was suspended in the top of the sixth inning because of lightning and rain. The Shockers led 5-3 at the time of suspension. The game will be completed at 7:30 Thursday night at New Market.
Hornets hire pair of women’s soccer assistants
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women’s soccer coach Elizabeth Pike announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches Wednesday.
Pike, in her 14th season, has hired Hannah Hoefs as her lead assistant coach and 2020 SU graduate Alison Spaziani as a graduate assistant.
Hoefs comes to Shenandoah after an outstanding career at Division I Loyola University of Maryland that included her being named the Patriot League Midfielder of the Year in 2019. She also was the Greyhounds’ first All-Region honoree in five years.
“Hannah is an excellent player with professional playing opportunities,” Pike said in a news release. “This is going to give her instant credibility with prospective recruits.”
Spaziani, a four-year player for Pike and a co-captain in 2019, was a two-time Academic All-ODAC honoree. She scored three game-winning goals last fall and is enrolled in the Master’s of Public Health program.
“Alison was a four-year player for us and a leader on the field and in the classroom,” Pike said. “She is a perfect example of the value of an SU education. This is also going to be a huge help in recruiting our future classes.”
Both assistants have started their duties.
