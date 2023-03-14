Sportsman's Warehouse

The former Food Lion supermarket in the Delco Plaza Shopping Center in Frederick County is the future home of the Sportsman's Warehouse. The estimated grand opening date is July 13, 2023, according to an email from the Utah-based company, which was founded in 1986 and has 123 locations in 29 states. Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer that sells apparel, footwear and gear for those interested in hunting, shooting, camping and other outdoor recreational activities.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

