Spreading Her Wings

Polka Dot Pot Clay Guru Christina Garretson of Stephenson spreads her wings in front of the business on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Thursday. The butterfly was featured in an Instagram contest during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Allison Lizer of Winchester won a $100 gift certificate for her family photo with the butterfly wings.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

