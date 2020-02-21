BERRYVILLE — As Clarke County swimmer Derek Sprincis took off the medals from around his neck after having his picture taken on Friday, they clanged off each other and made a bit of a racket.
“All this banging sounds pretty arrogant,” Sprincis joked.
The person wearing them is actually quite humble. And based on what he’s meant to Clarke County swimming, the senior got exactly what he deserved on Thursday.
Sprincis won the first state boys’ swimming title in school history at the Class 2 state swim meet on Thursday at SwimRVA in Richmond, breaking his own school record to capture the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 4.28 seconds. Sprincis placed fourth or better in all four of his events (two individual, two relays) and earned all-state medals for each one. Each time was a season-best.
“It’s really cool [to be the first in the school to win],” Sprincis said. “There have been a lot of people who have come before me who are really fast. I guess I was just the lucky guy who was able to seize the opportunity at the right time.”
The Sprincis family doubled their state title joy later in the meet when Derek’s sophomore sister Kayla won the 500-yard freestyle by a whopping 16.77 seconds with a time of 5:12.65. Kayla took second in that event last year.
Kayla — who lowered her school record in the 500 free — earned her first all-state medal of the day earlier in the meet by taking third in the 200 free in a season-best 1:58.73. She also helped the Clarke County girls — whose roster consists of just four members — qualify two relay reams for the state meet.
“I was pretty happy to win,” Kayla said. “It was a lot of fun, especially since the girls’ team was there. We’re a close team.”
Clarke County coach Carol Marshall couldn’t have been happier with both as she spoke about the duo from her biology classroom on Friday.
“Derek really anchored this year in more ways than one,” Marshall said. “Senior leadership was outstanding. The boys really respected him. He leads by example. It really helped on the relay teams as well.
“[Kayla] works a lot with her club team [Winchester Swim Team] but she’s really connected with the girls this year. They’ve formed a bond that has been really nice.”
Derek came into the meet as the No. 2 seed in the 200 IM (2:09.18), nearly two seconds behind Rye Cove senior R.J. Goins, who stunned the 500-yard freestyle field last year by improving on his seed time by 14 seconds to win the event.
Derek said Goins was vomiting after his 200 IM prelim race and before the finals because of illness. Derek said if he had to bet on someone prior to the meet it would be Goins, but even a healthy Goins might have been hard-pressed to top Sprincis.
After recording the second-fastest time in prelims (2:09.62 to the 2:09.60 by Altavista’s Kristopher Schultz, who Derek beat at the Region 2A-1A meet), Derek dropped five seconds to blow past the school record of 2:06.35 he set at last year’s state meet when he took fourth. Goins took sixth in 2:14.54.
Derek said he thought he had that blazing time in him based on multiple factors.
He said he spent more time on strength training this year compared to last season, and the work he’s done with Marshall in February on the breaststroke — the third 50-meter leg of the 200 IM — also has paid dividends. Derek took the lead on the breaststroke with a time of 36.96 seconds — he’s usually in the 38-second range — then brought it home with a 28.52 freestyle, a leg that is always a strength for him.
“It was pure euphoria [after I won the 200 IM],” Derek said.
“[The breaststroke] finally clicked [Thursday],” Marshall said. “It was beautiful. He pulled ahead in the breaststroke, and usually, he would fall behind in the breaststroke leg. It was so rewarding to see all our hard work pay off. To come out with the victory was just icing on the cake.”
Derek didn’t swim as fast as he did at last year’s state meet in the 500 free when he took third, but he had plenty to feel good about — his time of 5:03.45 was 10 seconds better than his seed time and earned him second place. Only Fort Chiswell’s Kolby King swam faster with a time of 5:01.71.
Derek was really pleased by the performance of Clarke County’s team as a whole. The Eagles only had five boys participate, but Clarke County still managed to tie for fourth place with Region 2A-1A champion Strasburg with 168 points. (Radford won with 277 points, one more than Virginia High.) The Clarke County boys placed third last year.
Derek participated on two relays that achieved season-best times. The 200 free relay team that also featured junior Logan Chaillet, junior Cooper Lowell and sophomore Liam Whalen placed third in 1:35.41 and the 200 medley team featured the same foursome and placed fourth in 1:50.59.
“If there was one time to peak, it was [Thursday] night,” Derek said.
Other all-state performances (top eight) achieved by the Clarke County boys were achieved by Whalen (fourth in the 200 freestyle, 1:55.08, and fifth in the 100 freestyle, 52.61), Lowell (seventh in the 100 breaststroke, 1:12.79, and eighth in the 100 freestyle, 54.28) and Chaillet (eighth in the 50 freestyle, 24:28).
Marshall was particularly pleased by Chaillet’s performance in the 50 free, where he was seeded 14th.
“He had the fastest [50] splits throughout the year on the relay,” Marshall said. “I kept telling him he needed to have the relay mentality of swimming fast for your teammates. I told him to pretend they were behind him because he was usually the first leg. He did that and make it back for finals. I was so proud.”
Though Kayla took second in the 500 free last year, she said a desire to improve her place wasn’t her main driving force. “I always try to do my best to improve my time,” Kayla said. “Place is kind of a bonus for me.”
Kayla said having a better 500 free time at this year’s regional meet compared to last year’s gave her confidence for the state meet. Kayla said she usually goes faster when she has someone close to her time to push her, but the fact that she came into the state meet with a seed time nearly 18 seconds better than the rest of the field took away a lot of nerves.
All that added up to a finals time that was five seconds faster than her school-record time of last year and nearly six seconds faster than her seed time. Kayla bettered her school record twice on Thursday, recording a 5:15.03 in the prelims.
“During the awards ceremony, all the coaches were getting pictures of their kids on the podium, and four or five other team coaches were going, ‘That girl’s fast. She is going to be so awesome to watch the next two years,’” Marshall said. “Other coaches are recognizing the talent, and I think that’s exciting.”
Kayla placed third earlier in the 200 free in 1:58.73, six seconds faster than her seed time. She also helped the 200 medley relay and 200 free relays each place 12th.
Overall, Marshall said it was great meet for her teams. The Clarke girls placed 14th. Glenvar won with 242 points, 10 more than Bruton.
“They all stepped up,” Marshall said. “They had personal-best swims across the board.”
During the regular season, the siblings battle for bragging rights over the other in the 500 free — Kayla sometimes swims faster in that event than Derek — with the winner getting to decide where to eat after the meet. But Thursday was all about seeing the other swimming as fast and placing as high as possible.
“This is his last year,” Kayla said. “I was very excited to see him win.”
“It was really cool [to see Kayla win],” Derek said. “I wasn’t too surprised seeing the seed times.”
Kayla still has two more years to add even more to the legacy she’s created at Clarke at such a young age. As for Derek, he might swim for a club team in college. He said he’ll remember his swimming career at Clarke fondly.
“I have to shout love for the team and Coach Marshall, Coach Rachel [Thompson], out assistant coach this year, as well as Jason Poteat, our assistant coach for the last three seasons,” Sprincis said.
