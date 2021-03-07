With the Region 2B/1B meet canceled because of snow, Clarke County was at a disadvantage at Saturday’s Class 2/1 state swimming meet — the Eagles had no seed times, so they couldn’t compete in the final heat of each event with most of the fastest swimmers.
That didn’t stop their swimmers from continuing their history of state meet success at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Junior Kayla Sprincis defended her title in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle and placed second in the 200 free. In the boys’ meet, Clarke County placed fourth, the seventh straight year that the program has placed fourth or higher at the state meet.
The Eagle boys had eight All-State performances (top eight), led by runner-up finishes from senior Cooper Lowell in the 100 free and the 400 free relay team.
Clarke County was competing in its first meet since Jan. 28. The Region 2B/1B meet scheduled for Feb. 6 was canceled. Then snow postponed the Class 2/1 meet twice — it was originally scheduled for Feb. 11, then moved to Feb. 18 before the Virginia High School League decided on Saturday’s date.
Rather than be frustrated by the cancellations and postponements, Sprincis decided to view it as an opportunity due to the brief nature of the season. Clarke County got approval from its school board to go ahead with its winter sports season on Jan. 4 and had its first meet on Jan. 9, nearly two weeks after the condensed VHSL season began. VHSL seasons are about 60 percent of what they normally are this year due to COVID-19.
“It was definitely good to get a few more weeks of practice in at the end, because the season was so short,” said Sprincis in a phone interview on Saturday. “I worked on my turns.”
While Sprincis wasn’t in the fastest heat for the 500 free on Saturday, all the Region 2B swimmers were in the same boat. In that regard, Sprincis actually might have had a little bit of an advantage over top-seeded Mia Llamas of Galax, because Sprincis was in the same heat as Strasburg junior Abbi Kawatsky. Sprincis recorded a time of 5 minutes, 20.71 seconds, while Kawatsky placed third overall in 5:29.44.
The advantage that Llamas had was she knew what time she had to beat when she entered the pool. Llamas came up a bit short of Sprincis though, finishing in 5:22.19.
The challenging conditions of the 2020-21 season made it difficult for everyone to be at their best — Sprincis won last year’s 500 free by almost 17 seconds in a time of 5:12.65. Earlier on Saturday, Sprincis was not able to surpass her state time in the 200 free at last year’s state meet either, where her time of 2:01.99 was more than four seconds behind Llamas (1:57.76).
However, Sprincis did have season-best times in both events (she improved by 1.06 seconds in the 500 free and 1.85 seconds in the 200 free) and she improved on her third-place finish at states in the 200 free last year.
The bottom line was that Sprincis left the pool knowing she tried her best.
“It’s a little different [than the feeling of winning last year], because I’m just happy to be here, and I wasn’t sure if the season was going to happen,” Sprincis said. “I’m happy the school let us swim.”
COVID-19 protocols have resulted in split boys’ and girls’ meets all year, so Clarke County assistant coach Rachel Thompson directed the girls’ team on Saturday. She couldn’t have been more impressed with Sprincis.
“From the moment she walked into the pool area, I knew she was going to leave it all in the water,” Thompson said. “That’s exactly what she did. For both races, she tried her hardest. Because we didn’t have a region meet, she didn’t have as many strong swimmers with her in her heats to push her, but she still went above and beyond and did a fantastic job.
“She works hard in practices and in meets all the time. She’s always giving us 100 percent.”
Also for Clarke County, sophomore Leah Kreeb placed 11th in the 50 free (30.59) and 12th in the 100 free (1:07.95).
Glenvar won the girls’ meet with 287 points and Strasburg was second out of 25 scoring teams with 209 points. The Eagles were 17th with 48 points.
In the boys’ meet, Radford won with 281 points in a meet that had 22 scoring teams. The Bobcats were followed by Virginia High (207), Strasburg (176) and Clarke County (171).
Given the circumstances of the meet, Clarke County head coach Carol Marshall — who directed the boys on Saturday — felt the Eagles performed exceptionally.
“I was hoping that’d we be in the top five, so a fourth-place finish, I’m pleased with that,” Marshall said. “For not racing since Jan. 28, I think they did an amazing job. Most of them swam right where they were at the end of the [regular] season.
“We have not had a lot of pool time since Feb. 11 [the original state meet date]. We swam at some really odd times of the day, and we didn’t have as many lanes as we normally would have. So they did well with the adversity, and the fact that some of these guys have already started other sports. It’s been a little difficult keeping them motivated to be a swimmer. But they definitely showed up this morning, and they were excited to be there.”
Lowell led the way individually. He placed second in the 100 free in 52.15, just 0.34 behind Radford junior Stone Fisher. Lowell improved from the regular season by two seconds and had the best time of his career overall.
“He went out there to win it,” Marshall said. “I just told him, ‘Leave it in the pool, Cooper. This is your last individual race of your swimming career. Go out there and have fun.’ And he just smoked it. We were extremely pleased.”
Lowell also swam on the 400 free relay, teaming with juniors Liam Whalen and Colin Moran and freshman Patrick Whalen to record a time of 3:50.21, a 10-second improvement from the regular season. Virginia High (3:45.84) was the only team that swam faster, capturing the third and final heat.
“They pretty much smoked everybody that was in their heat,” Marshall said. “Strasburg was in the first heat, so they posted a time that we knew we wanted to beat (the Rams placed third in 3:51.96). That was what our goal was, and [our swimmers] left everything in the pool.”
The same four swimmers also placed sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:00.74, a regular-season improvement of nearly a second; and sixth in the 200 free relay in 1:45.50, an improvement of 1.45 seconds.
Other all-state performances for Clarke County were achieved by Liam Whalen in the 200 free (fourth in 2:01.05); Patrick Whalen in the 500 free (sixth in 5:59.05); and sophomore Lucas Welch in the 100 breast (seventh in 1:18.22) and 200 free (eighth in 2:18.84).
Also for the Eagles, freshman Joseph Ziercher placed 10th in the 200 IM (3:02.70) and 11th in the 100 back (1:25.42) and sophomore Dylan Rosenbohm placed 13th in the 100 fly (1:21.69).
Marshall said she’s definitely glad all of her swimmers get to have a season, particularly Lowell since he’s the only senior.
“He had an excellent season for what we were able to do, and to end his career today with such a positive and such a high, it’s great,” Marshall said. ‘He’ll always remember his time with Clarke County swimming.”
