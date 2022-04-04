Latest AP News
- Ex-finance minister wins runoff to be Costa Rica's president
- Ex-police officer faces jury trial on Capitol riot charges
- Taxes, voting, abortion loom on Georgia session's last day
- Billions, and growing, for lawmakers' projects in big bill
- Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
- Billions, and more, for lawmakers' projects in spending bill
- Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term
- Obama to return to White House for health care event
- Ukraine's prosecutor-general: The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns retaken from Russians
- Execution suit tossed because Louisiana can't get drugs
Local News
- This week's government meetings
- Upcoming fundraisers to support creation of Katie's Comfort House
- TFC CEO: Poultry processor will be good neighbor, loyal employer
- More princesses named to queen's court for Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
- Harvue Farms named dairy cooperative's Producer of the Year
- A look inside the ZeroPak building that may become an affordable housing complex
- Winchester native serves up a new sport: Forehand Strike
- VDOT: Expects delays Monday on Front Royal Pike
- Bloom store opens
- Bluebird Special Needs Bible Class turns 50
