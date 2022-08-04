Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre announced Thursday that all remaining performances of “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” have been canceled because of breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company.
This includes all matinee and evening performances previously scheduled for this weekend.
“We are truly saddened that we cannot share this magical show with audiences who have already purchased tickets, but our highest priority is always the health and safety of every cast, crew and audience member that make SSMT possible,” the announcement read.
SSMT is a professional summer stock theater company produced by Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University. It typically stages three full-scale musicals each summer.
Performances of “Cinderella” cannot be rescheduled because many of the cast and crew already have other commitments, according to the announcement.
All tickets will be fully refunded to the credit card used to purchase the ticket. Cash and check payments will be refunded via check mailed to the patron address on file. These reimbursement may take up to 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.