WINCHESTER — One of Broadway’s longest-running shows will be performed live on stage for Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s upcoming season.
“Grease” — a musical about teens in love with such hits as “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together” — will have an extended run of 37 performances between July 1 and Aug. 1.
SSMT is a not-for-profit theater company that gives Shenandoah Conservatory theater students an opportunity to have professional experience before going out to start their careers.
In most years, SSMT produces three full-scale musicals each summer that are attended by thousands. But all performances were canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and only one show will be produced this summer.
“For all of us in the performing arts, 2021 represents a bridge year — a way for us to navigate from Point A to Point B,” Jeremy Scott Blaustein, producing artistic director for SSMT, said in a news release. “While a full three-show season is not possible this summer, a return to the theater now is necessary not only for our beloved institution and its many employees, but also for the community we serve.”
The plan is for musicians and actors to perform without masks. But to keep performers as safe as possible, all guests and employees will be required to wear masks that fully cover the nose and mouth (gaiters are not permitted) while inside the building.
In addition, patrons will be socially distanced in the auditorium, with maximum occupancy of the theater reduced to 30%. Hand sanitizer stations will be available in the lobby and inside the theater, high-touch surfaces will be thoroughly disinfected between performances and the box office and concessions will be adapted to minimize crowding.
Tickets go on sale to the public May 3 and may be purchased by visiting ssmtva.org or calling the Shenandoah University Box Office at 540-665-4569. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Due to social distancing, seating is extremely limited. If it is determined that seating capacity can be raised at a later date, Shenandoah will announce that additional tickets are on sale. This production is rated PG-13; some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
