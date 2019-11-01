WINCHESTER — Kim Nicholson, the first female Frederick County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy, said she didn’t encounter much sexism from colleagues or the public during her 27-year career, which ended with her retirement on Thursday.
“I was treated pretty much as an equal,” said Nicholson, hired in 1992. “As long as you’re capable of doing your job and they can rely on you, that’s what you’re there to do.”
The first female police officers were hired in New York City in 1854 to search and guard women prisoners, but they were civilians with no powers of arrest, according to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, a division of the Department of Justice. The first female officer with full arrest powers was Alice Stebbins Wells, hired by the Los Angeles Police Department in 1910.
But policing remains a predominantly male profession. Despite comprising about 51% of the population, women made up just 11.6% of the nation’s approximately 627,000 police officers in 2013, according to FBI statistics.
Of the Sheriff Office’s 149 deputies, 12 are women, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Prior to Nicholson’s hiring, the office had female deputies who served as animal control officers, investigators and served paperwork.
Seventeen of the Winchester Police Department’s 77 officers are women, according to department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda Behan. At the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, two of the 18 full-time deputies are women as are two of the seven part-time deputies, Chief Deputy Travis Sumption said.
Nicholson, a 50-year-old wife and mother of 24-year-old and 18-year-old sons, grew up in Richmond and joined the Sheriff’s Office after earning a degree in criminal justice from Stephen F. Austin University in Texas. She said her motivation for becoming an officer wasn’t to be a trailblazer. It was because of the varying aspects of policing. She said she didn’t want a desk job with the same daily routine.
“Everything on a daily basis is different,” she said of patrol work. “It’s never the same routine.”
Nicholson, a Star Tannery resident, has done a variety of jobs during her career. She was assigned to the Northern Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force from 1992-94. Her job included making “controlled buys” in which undercover officers or informants make recorded narcotics purchases from drug dealers.
She was a School Resource Officer at James Wood and Sherando High schools from 1998-2002. She was a patrol officer from 1994-98 and 2002-08. Other duties have included bicycle patrol, the civil processing unit, which includes serving papers and transporting prisoners, and being an instructor in the use of collapsible batons and pepper spray.
Millholland said in an email that he met Nicholson in 1992 while he was a Winchester police officer. He described her as dedicated and knowledgeable.
“She has been an asset over the years,” he said. “You always knew she would back you up anytime you needed help.”
Nicholson said she wanted to retire while she was still young enough to enjoy life. She said she’ll spend more time with her family and coaching junior varsity girls’ basketball and softball at Millbrook High School as well as doing substitute teaching.
Nicholson said fatal crashes and a case in which an infant was accidentally smothered were among the most difficult cases she has handled. Like most police officers, Nicholson has never had to fire her weapon in the line of duty, and she said she has never been seriously injured.
Computer upgrades, GPS, DNA testing, better equipment and better training have made policing easier since Nicholson began her career, but she said it can be a thankless job. She said she tried to be nonjudgmental and respectful as a deputy.
“You treat everybody with respect. It doesn’t matter what they’ve done,” Nicholson said. “Most people, if you treat them with respect, they respect you as well.”
