WINCHESTER — About a third of all students in higher education are the first in their families to attend college, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Jaime Trejo-Angeles, who graduated from Handley High School this year, had his doubts if college was the right choice for him. Today he starts classes at the University of Virginia to study engineering.
“I just never thought I’d get this far,” Trejo-Angeles said.
His parents encouraged college as an option for him, though they never attended college themselves. His doubts surfaced when he noticed other family members completing high school but not going on to college. He also considered trade school.
But as he took more science, technology, engineering and math courses at Handley, he realized engineering was something he wanted to pursue.
Trejo-Angeles eventually applied to six colleges, choosing U.Va. He said he feels “proud” to be the first in his family to attend college, considering all the sacrifices his parents have made for him to succeed.
His parents moved to Winchester from Mexico. He started preschool not knowing any English, but his mother had taught him how to multiply. By the time he completed preschool, Trejo-Angeles said he was on his way to being bilingual in Spanish and English.
“That’s what they came to this country to do, for me to have a better education and a better life,” Trejo-Angeles said. “I’m happy to represent their dreams and goals.”
Kamryn Anderson, 18, a 2019 Clarke County High School graduate, only applied to one school, James Madison University, to pursue her interest in graphic design. She was accepted and began classes Monday.
“You almost have to nowadays in order to get a good job, you have to go to college,” Kamryn Anderson said.
Her mother, Pam Anderson, was one of four siblings and couldn’t afford to go to college. Instead, she received a layout in design diploma for printing from the Dowell J. Howard School in 1989.
“I was determined, one way or another, she was going to college,” Pam Anderson said about her daughter. “She’s always been smart and motivated, so college is the place for her.”
Pam Anderson said her daughter will be taking out some loans to pay for college, but she also received five scholarships totaling $7,750 as well as financial aid.
Trejo-Angeles worked his last two years of high school at Dairy Queen and saved most of the money he earned for college. He also received several scholarships, including two scholarships from Dairy Queen totaling $1,300.
Though balancing work was difficult with high school studies, Trejo-Angeles wanted to do as much as he could to relieve any financial burden his parents were willing to take on to help pay for his college. He even filled out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on his own.
“I had no idea where to start, who to talk to,” he said about going to college.
Kamryn Anderson thinks her father, who died her sophomore year of high school, would be really proud of her.
At the end of fifth grade, her dad gave her money and took her out for ice cream for receiving straight As.
“I think he’d be super proud of me,” she said. “I can only imagine what he’d be like now that I got into college.”
