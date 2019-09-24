GAINESBORO — St. Michael’s the Archangel Anglican Church is a small church, but the new rector isn’t afraid to make a big promise.
If you are ready to deepen your faith, to grow as a Christian — to go from milk to meat as Saint Paul wrote in 1st Corinthians and Hebrews — then St. Michael’s is ready to answer your questions and guide you on your spiritual journey, said the Rev. Fr. John Needham, the new full-time minister at St. Michael’s on Old Bethel Church Road.
“That’s the claim that we’re making — that Christ is at St. Michael’s on Sunday,” Needham said recently in his church office. “And he will touch you.”
Needham, who began in July, takes over for the Rev. Fr. Raleigh Watson, who recently retired after serving as rector since 2003. Needham’s installation ceremony will be at the Evensong Service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. the Rt. Rev. Paul C. Hewett from South Carolina will be the bishop celebrating mass.
Born and raised in Michigan, Needham joined the U.S. Navy when he left high school. After the Navy, he completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Michigan and started a career in the financial services field.
It was while attending The Anglican Church of St. John the Baptist in nearby Marshal that he felt the call to the ministry and began his studies. He attended the master of ministry program at Nashotah House Theological Seminary and received his master of divinity from Liberty Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 2002.
Needham arrives at St. Michael’s after serving 10 years at a church in Houston. The return to Virginia gets him and his wife closer to their two daughters and young grandsons.
The Anglican Church, which numbers 80 million members worldwide, stretches back to the apostles, Needham said, one of the three denominations that date to the early church — Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox being the other two.
“We go back to the 4th century, if not the 1st century,” Needham said. “We can name who laid hands on who all the way back to Christ himself. When the church spoke with one voice, this was what was taught.”
The Sunday morning service at St. Michael’s begins at 9:30 a.m. each week. A less formal service is offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays followed by an anointing for healing and an open discussion.
Needham said he’s enjoying getting to know the parish of 30 to 35 people.
“When a rector goes to an Anglican church then he is expected to stay for awhile,” Needham said.
When he’s not at St. Michael’s or spending time with his family, you’ll find Needham out hiking. After many years living on Houston’s flat terrain, he’s looking forward to stretching his legs on a few hills.
“The valley is as beautiful a place as you can ever find,” Needham said.
St. Michael’s the Archangel Angelican Church is at 1489 Old Bethel Church Road. Sunday service is a 9:30 a.m. The phone number is 540-678-3930.
