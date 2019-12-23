WINCHESTER — More than 75 people attended a public menorah lighting on Sunday evening inside Apple Blossom Mall for the first night of Hanukkah.
The celebration was organized by the Chabad Jewish Center of Winchester, which Rabbi Yishai Dinerman and his wife Bluma opened earlier this year. This is the third year that Dinerman has organized a public menorah lighting in Winchester. Previous events were held outdoors on the Loudoun Street Mall, but Dinerman said he received suggestions to hold future Hanukkah events inside, if possible, in case of inclement weather.
In addition to the indoor ceremony, a 12-foot tall menorah is on display on the Loudoun Street Mall next to the city’s Christmas tree.
Winchester Mayor David Smith attended Sunday’s service and helped light the center candle on the menorah, known as the “shammash” or servant candle. This special ninth candle is used to light the other eight candles on the menorah during the eight days of Hanukkah. After sunset each night of Hanukkah, a new candle is lit on the menorah.
On Sunday night, Dinerman used the shammash to light the first candle on a large menorah inside the mall. Special blessings were recited before the candle was lit.
Dinerman also talked about the meaning of Hanukkah and posed a question for those gathered: When a candle is lit, where does the darkness go?
“Once a candle is lit, the darkness disappears. It doesn’t go in the closet or the next room,” Dinerman said. “Each day we go a step further, adding more light with another candle until the light reaches its ultimate goal to dispel the darkness completely. In our lives we have the opportunity to do so much good.”
Each day is an opportunity to do a “mitzvah,” also known as a good deed done from religious duty, Dinerman said. The message of the menorah, he added, is that there’s always an opportunity in life to add more light.
“Another day, another candle,” he said.
After the menorah lighting at the mall, traditional Jewish foods were served, such as potato latkes. There were also crafting activities for children and a booth for people to have their caricatures drawn.
Mark Oakley, a new Winchester resident, was there to support the local Jewish community and to celebrate the start of Hanukkah.
For Oakley, Hanukkah signifies that lightness will always prevail, symbolizing the strength of Jewish people.
“No matter what, the light is going to shine through the darkness,” said Oakley, who is Jewish.
Oakley said joining the local Jewish community makes him feel more at home. He added that he was happy to see such a good turnout for the menorah lighting.
Neal and Kathy Jacob, of Front Royal, came to the menorah lighting with their family.
Neal Jacob, who went to the menorah lighting last year on the Loudoun Street Mall, said he was happy this year’s event was held inside. He also said he believes holding the menorah lighting at Apple Blossom Mall will give more exposure to the holiday and to the Jewish community.
Kathy Jacob said the lighting of the menorah is symbolic.
“I think it’s a good way to remember the miracles of the past that gives us hope for the future.”
