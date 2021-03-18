Brogann Barr, 10, (left) and Julia Howard, 9, students of the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy in Winchester, dance during the Pot of Gold charity raffle winner announcement event on St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday at Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area. The prize was $1,000 in gift cards and the cost was $25 per ticket. Almost 400 tickets were sold with all the proceeds going to benefit clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.