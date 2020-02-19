WINCHESTER — A city man will serve up to nine months for a stabbing. The victim, who was stabbed six times, initially didn’t realize he had been wounded.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, Stacey Allen Cooper, 53, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful wounding. Cooper was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding. He was sentenced to five years, with four years and three months suspended. He is scheduled to report to the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center at 8 p.m. March 1.
The stabbing occurred about 11:30 p.m. May 26 outside Cooper’s home in the 300 block of Charles Street in Winchester. Nicole Spicer, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Brian Madden that Cooper and victim Charles Harris had been drinking in Harris’s home before the stabbing. The house is two doors away from Cooper’s home. Spicer said they argued after Cooper made advances to Harris’s niece. They two men left the home and fought, with Cooper stabbing Harris in the chest with a pocket knife.
Harris walked home before he realized he was wounded. “Everyone said, ‘Where’s the blood coming from?’ Then he realized he was stabbed,” Spicer said.
Upon release, Cooper will be on supervised probation for at least two years and must pay up to $23,898 in restitution to cover Harris’s medical bills. The plea agreement also includes a no-contact order between Cooper and Harris.
Cooper’s criminal record includes convictions for assault and battery, domestic assault and battery, and cocaine distribution.
He needs to be given another chance. Because prisons arent for punishment but rather an educational degree. Never mind how the victims is
Another piece of garbage drug dealer that we have to pay for now. Bullets to the temple are MUCH cheaper.
