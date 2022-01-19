WINCHESTER — A woman who stabbed her boyfriend over alleged infidelity has avoided prison.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, Melissa Ann Evans pleaded no contest to an amended unlawful wounding charge and received a five-year suspended sentence. In a no contest plea, which is considered a conviction by the courts, a defendant doesn't admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of no jail time and maximum of two years imprisonment.
Evans, 42, of Frederick County, was initially charged with malicious wounding over the stabbing which occurred in her former home in the 900 block of Summerfield Lane on Nov. 20, 2020. Police said Evans returned home and found her boyfriend with another woman, leading Evans to repeatedly stab him. The man was treated and released from Winchester Medical Center for wounds on his chest, forearms and neck.
Derek Aston, senior assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden that Evans admitted to the stabbing. He said the boyfriend was uncooperative with authorities and gave different versions of what occurred.
The victim died in November of natural causes unrelated to the stabbing. Matthew Occhuzzio, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said in an interview on Wednesday that the victim's death meant obtaining a conviction if the case went to trial would've been difficult and a plea agreement made more sense.
Occhuzzio said the victim didn't want Evans prosecuted, but that wouldn't have stopped taking the case to trial if prosecutors thought it was warranted.
He noted that Evans' plea means there would be enhanced penalties if she is convicted of another felony. Evans' sentence includes two years of supervised probation.
