WINCHESTER — A Martinsburg, West Virginia, woman is accused of seriously wounding another woman in a stabbing in the doorway of the complainant’s home in the 600 block Smithfield Avenue about 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 8.
The woman was stabbed in her upper body, according to Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan. She was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with what Behan described as “major” injuries.
Jasmine Carter, 21, of the 500 block of East Moler Avenue in Martinsburg, was arrested over the weekend in Martinsburg and is being held there pending extradition to Winchester.
Behan said in an email on Monday that the complainant argued with Carter’s boyfriend in the doorway of her home, and he returned to his car outside the home. Behan didn’t say what the argument was about or identify the woman.
Carter is accused of getting out of the car and stabbing the woman. Behan wouldn’t say if police recovered the knife. A criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for Carter’s arrest was unavailable on Monday.
Go Smithfield. Up for record of most incidents.
