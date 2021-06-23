WINCHESTER — A domestic dispute turned bloody Friday.
Jennifer Beth Redmon told police she stabbed her boyfriend in the back after he repeatedly struck her with the bathroom door in her home in the 200 block of Opequon Avenue, according to a criminal complaint. The stabbing was called in to police at 1:54 p.m. Redmon told police she was cleaning the bathroom when she was struck.
"She let it happen a few times and get fed up with it," the complaint said. "So she picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him one time in the back."
Deputy Police Chief Kelly Rice said in an email Wednesday that the boyfriend was treated by paramedics at the scene, but declined to be hospitalized. Redmon, 44, was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery of a family member. She is free on a $5,000 bond and due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court 11:30 a.m. July 21.
