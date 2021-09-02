WINCHESTER — A Winchester man is accused of stabbing a man in the stomach during a fight in the 200 block of East Fairfax Lane about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Robert Elwood Tarmon and his girlfriend said he was attacked by two brothers wielding baseball bats in a dispute over $1,000, according to Police Officer Luke James Joslin's criminal complaint. However, one of the brothers said Tarmon attacked him with a knife. Joslin said the man had a ripped shirt and cut on his stomach which gave Joslin probable cause to arrest Tarmon.
Tarmon loaned the $1,000 to a relative of one of the men he fought with, according to a Wednesday email from Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan. Tarmon sustained a cut to the head in the fight. No knife was found by police.
Tarmon, of the 300 block of National Avenue, was charged with malicious wounding. The 44-year-old Tarmon's criminal record includes a 2014 assault and battery conviction. Tarmon is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 1. He was being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.
