WINCHESTER — A woman is accused of stabbing a man in the back after a fight at a homeless encampment.
William Thomas Everhart Jr. said the stabbing occurred about 10 p.m. April 3 at the encampment behind a business in the 700 block of Baker Lane, where he lives in a tent, according to Deputy Doug Sardelis’ criminal complaint. Everhart said after breaking up the fight between a man and a woman, he was stabbed by Robin Lynn Thayer with a pocketknife. He said Thayer wasn’t involved in the fight between the man and woman.
Everhart told police he talked to Thayer a day later. “She said she was sorry and that she was drunk,” Sardelis wrote. “Robin stated she threw the knife in the woods somewhere and asked Mr. Everhart not to tell anyone.”
Sardelis said police were called to the encampment after the stabbing, and Everhart told them he was stabbed by a man who robbed him of $10 and a pack of cigarettes. Everhart later said he lied to protect Thayer, who he said he has known a long time, according Sardelis.
Thayer, 32, of the first block of East Southwerk Street in Winchester, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with malicious wounding. She was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday. She is due back in Frederick General District Court at 2 p.m. Aug. 4.
