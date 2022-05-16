WINCHESTER – A city man is accused of groping a woman and then stabbing a man in the forearm who defended her.
Police said the incident happened on the Loudoun Street Mall around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday. The woman said a man touched her breasts over her sweatshirt, according to Winchester Police Department Officer Luke James Joslin's criminal complaint. She said when a man stepped forward "run him off," the man who allegedly groped her stabbed the other man in the right forearm.
Police spokesman Frank J. Myrtle said in an email on Monday that the injured man was treated at the scene for his wound.
A man who fit the stabbing suspect's description was stopped by police on Kent Street, and the woman identified him.
Police identified the suspect as Anthony Michael Pinares. According to Myrtle, a pocket knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found on Pinares.
Pinares, 31, of the first block of Raleigh Court, was charged with malicious wounding, sexual battery and public intoxication. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Monday. Pinares is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on July 13.
