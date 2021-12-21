WINCHESTER — A domestic violence suspect said she stabbed her boyfriend in self defense, according to police.
The stabbing occurred at a home in the 500 block of Elm Street and was reported to police at 3:04 a.m. on Sunday. Police found a man bleeding profusely after being stabbed in the left bicep and left torso, according to a Monday email from Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan.
Officers were given a description of the car in which the alleged stabber fled. A short time later a car matching the description was stopped by police on South Pleasant Valley Road, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said driver Ashley Nicole Lane had the knife used in the stabbing in the middle console of the car. They said she told an officer she stabbed the man because “it was dark and he put his hands on me,” according to the complaint.
Behan said the man has been treated and released from Winchester Medical Center. She credited officers for applying bandages to the wounds before paramedics arrived to help control the bleeding.
Lane, 32, of the first block of Royal Lane in Front Royal, was charged with malicious wounding, assault and battery of a family member, and driving with a revoked or suspended license. She is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.
(1) comment
Let's see if the 2A crowd will rally around her.
