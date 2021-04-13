WINCHESTER — A city woman is accused of stabbing her daughter in the arm causing a non-life threatening wound.
The incident occurred at a home in the 100 block of Locust Street and was called in to police at 12:42 p.m. Friday, according to police. Police Officer Slifredo Sosa wrote in a criminal complaint that when he arrived at the home, Zelda Patricia Anderson said she and her daughter got into an argument over money. Anderson said she pulled a a knife on her daughter to scare her and cut her on the forearm when her daughter tried to take it away from her.
The daughter said after being wounded, her mother tried to stab her again. Sosa wrote that another officer told him he overheard Anderson speaking on the phone and she said, "I should have cut her throat."
Anderson, 58, was arrested and charged with shooting/stabbing with intent to maim and assault and battery of a family member. Anderson was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Monday night. She is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 11 a.m. today.
