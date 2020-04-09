STEPHENS CITY — A fight between a father and son left the father stabbed in the arm and the son under arrest, according to police.
Cody Carlson Story was charged with malicious wounding after Carl Story told police his son stabbed him repeatedly in the left arm in the driveway of their home in the 400 block of Kintyre Lane about 9:25 p.m. on Sunday. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a news release on Wednesday that Carl Story was hospitalized with what were believed to be non-life- threatening wounds.
Gosnell said the elder Story called police from inside his truck. Deputy Cody W. Vorous wrote in a criminal complaint that blood was found in the truck and driveway and that Cody Story was caught a short distance from his home.
“Cody admitted that there was a physical altercation between he and Carl,” Vorous wrote. “Cody admitted to removing a knife from his pocket and opening it to scare Carl.”
Gosnell said Cody Story had a bloody, seven-inch-long knife on him. He said in an interview that Story and his father fought over the younger Story not having a job. The younger Story said he swung the knife after his father got him in a chokehold, but didn’t intend to wound him.
Cody Story, 22, was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday night.
