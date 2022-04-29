WINCHESTER —
The boys are back in town again.
After being canceled in 2020 and having limited attendance last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Stag Luncheon was packed on Friday. At 11:30 a.m., an hour after the luncheon opened to non-VIP attendees, a mostly male line of 250 people snaked from the event location at Winchester Cold Storage Co. at 605 N. Loudoun St., around the corner to Commercial Street. A few men in line were wearing kilts. One fashionista wore his with a pink sports jacket.
Some attendees began tailgating outside the event as early as 8 a.m., according to Anna Dyke McKenna, luncheon co-chairwoman. McKenna, who said the event wouldn't be possible without the hard work of up to 60 volunteers, said about 1,500 participated. Last year, the gathering was restricted to about 550 people due to pandemic protocols.
Attendees ate barbecue, sipped beer and bourbon and smoked cigars as classic rock blared from speakers. Some played cornhole and chatted with members of the International Bikini Team, which held an eagerly anticipated bikini-judging contest.
Friday was bikini team member Kristine Blanco's first luncheon, but she's been attending similar events since 2018 with the team. Other than the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, Blanco said the luncheon is the biggest event the team works. She said all of her teammates on Friday were from Virginia and consider the luncheon a hometown event.
"After COVID, this is a great way to get integrated back into society and have a good time," said Blanco, a 28-year-old Madison resident. "Enjoy the feeling that we're lucky to have."
Friday's event was a far cry from the luncheon's more staid origins. It dates back as far as 1941 and for decades was held indoors. Scott Dyke, the 76-year-old father of Anna Dyke McKenna, has been attending the luncheon since 1970. When he began attending, Dyke said it was a formal affair featuring mostly local businessmen wearing coat and ties. Festival celebrities and local politicians who made speeches were often booed. Dyke, a Winchester resident, said the common denominator between then and now was the chance to reunite and party with old friends.
"There's a lot more activities now," Dyke said. "It's more inclusive."
The general attendance fee was $40 with VIPs paying $80. VIPs were allowed in early and had access to more food and premium liquor and got a free cigar and swag bag. Among the VIPs was Jamie Armel, a 37-year-old Winchester resident who began attending in 2011. Friday was his first as a VIP and he said it allowed him more time to mingle.
"I just like the gathering of the people," Armel said. "After the hard two years we've had, seeing people gather again makes it worthwhile."
