BERRYVILLE — For 13 months, Toi Latoria Marshall, the suspected getaway driver in a 2017 robbery and homicide, has been plea bargaining.
On Monday in Clarke Circuit Court, Marshall’s case was continued for the 11th time since the plea was first scheduled May 4 of last year, according to court records. The latest delay came 13 days after Marshall’s attorney Michael J. Harrington assured Judge Alexander R. Iden that Marshall was ready to enter a plea.
Marshall, 39, of Dumfries, is free on bond. She is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of robbery and two counts of burglary in the March 2017 death of William Todd Anderson.
Anderson, who died in his Blue Ridge Mountain home, was a 48-year-old father of one and a master electrician. His home was targeted because he was selling drugs out of it to support his habit.
On Monday, Harrington told Iden that the latest delay stemmed from wording in the plea agreement. He said Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams needs to consult with Anderson’s family before a deal could be reached. “I fully believe the issue will be resolved with a plea,” Harrington said.
Williams said in an interview that she makes it a practice to consult with victims or their families regarding plea deals although their permission isn’t required for an agreement to be reached. Four people have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the killing. Marshall is due back in court 9 a.m. July 19.
