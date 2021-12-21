BERRYVILLE — A man accused of causing a stampede last year involving 25 horses, one of whom died, has been found mentally unfit to be prosecuted.
Jose Bladimir Portillo-Lopez is being held at Western State Hospital in Staunton, where psychiatric restorative efforts are underway. He was due to be sentenced on six counts of destruction of property on Monday in Clarke Circuit Court but his case was continued until Feb. 7 when his mental status will be reviewed.
Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Alexander R. Iden that Portillo-Lopez was recently deemed mentally incompetent in Culpeper Circuit Court. He was charged with entering a house to commit assault and battery and destruction of property in Culpeper County on March 27, according to court documents.
The local charges stem from the stampede that occurred at a farm in the 1800 block of Walnut Hall Farm Lane in Clarke County on March 29, 2020. Portillo-Lopez, 22, and homeless, confessed to letting the horses loose, according to Deputy Allen T. Mason's criminal complaint.
"He stated he is a martial arts master and must give everything away to be saved," Mason wrote. "He said keeping the horses locked up was a negative thing."
Two of the horses were seriously injured in the stampede and one had to be euthanized due to its injuries. Portillo-Lopez owes $19,835 in restitution, according to court documents.
